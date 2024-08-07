Aldi Meanwood: Leeds supermarket closes for extension works and promises 'more space and modernised look'
A busy Aldi store in Leeds has temporarily closed so that extension works can be carried out.
The supermarket on Northside in Meanwood closed to shoppers on Sunday (August 4) so that extension works could be completed.
An Aldi spokesperson said: “ The store will re-open later this year with more aisle space and a modernised look.”
The company has been asked for an idea of how long the store will be closed for.
The German supermarket giants announced last year that the store in Meanwood one of its Yorkshire stores set for an upgrade as part of a £22m investment.
