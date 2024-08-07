Aldi Meanwood: Leeds supermarket closes for extension works and promises 'more space and modernised look'

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A busy Aldi store in Leeds has temporarily closed so that extension works can be carried out.

The supermarket on Northside in Meanwood closed to shoppers on Sunday (August 4) so that extension works could be completed.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “ The store will re-open later this year with more aisle space and a modernised look.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Aldi store in Meanwood is set to be upgraded. Picture by Simon HulmeThe Aldi store in Meanwood is set to be upgraded. Picture by Simon Hulme
The Aldi store in Meanwood is set to be upgraded. Picture by Simon Hulme

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

The company has been asked for an idea of how long the store will be closed for.

The German supermarket giants announced last year that the store in Meanwood one of its Yorkshire stores set for an upgrade as part of a £22m investment.

Related topics:AldiLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice