The eatery, which specialises in South Indian and Punjabi cuisine, currently has a branch tucked away on Street Lane in the leafy north Leeds suburb of Roundhay.

And it has now revealed it is set to open its second location on Swinegate, in Leeds city centre, near Sovereign Street.

It will take over the premises previously run by long-standing Leeds Thai food chain My Thai, it is understood. Aarti is one of the top-rated Indian restaurants in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has 4.5 stars from 311 reviews and is rated 68th out of a total of 1,094 restaurants in Leeds.

Indian restaurant Aarti has revealed plans to open a second site in Leeds city centre on Swinegate.

In an Instagram post announcing its opening plans, Aarti said: "Hurray! Your favourite restaurant Aarti is coming to Leeds city center. We are looking for all full time and part time staff. Do follow us for the details xxx"

While the opening date has not been confirmed, another post on Friday, February 3 advised customers to "keep an eye for the opening date, we will keep you updated".

Restaurant closes

Formerly dubbed its Lower Briggate branch, My Thai does not appear to have issued an announcement about the closure of its Swinegate restaurant.