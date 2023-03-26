Aarti, which specialises in South Indian and Punjabi cuisine, has opened a new location on Swinegate, replacing its existing branch on Street Lane in Roundhay . The street food eatery has taken over the premises previously run by Thai food chain My Thai .

Aarti is one of the top-rated Indian restaurants in the city according to TripAdvisor, with a 4.5 star rating and a ranking of 68th out of a total of 1,094 restaurants in Leeds. Take a tour of the much-anticipated city centre restaurant below, or find out more on the Aarti website.