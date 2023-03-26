News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
6 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
6 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Aarti Leeds: First look inside relocated top-rated Indian restaurant after its move to city centre

A highly-rated Indian restaurant has relocated to Leeds city centre.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 26th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST

Aarti, which specialises in South Indian and Punjabi cuisine, has opened a new location on Swinegate, replacing its existing branch on Street Lane in Roundhay. The street food eatery has taken over the premises previously run by Thai food chain My Thai.

Aarti is one of the top-rated Indian restaurants in the city according to TripAdvisor, with a 4.5 star rating and a ranking of 68th out of a total of 1,094 restaurants in Leeds. Take a tour of the much-anticipated city centre restaurant below, or find out more on the Aarti website.

Aarti has opened a new branch in Leeds city centre after closing its restaurant in Roundhay - after almost a decade of trade.

1. New restaurant after a decade of trade

Aarti has opened a new branch in Leeds city centre after closing its restaurant in Roundhay - after almost a decade of trade. Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales
The street food eatery has taken over the premises previously run by Thai food chain My Thai.

2. Taken over former My Thai restaurant

The street food eatery has taken over the premises previously run by Thai food chain My Thai. Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales
The eatery, which specialises in South Indian and Punjabi cuisine, is one of the city’s top-rated Indian restaurants on Tripadvisor, with a 4.5/5 rating on Google reviews.

3. 4.5/5 rating on Google reviews

The eatery, which specialises in South Indian and Punjabi cuisine, is one of the city’s top-rated Indian restaurants on Tripadvisor, with a 4.5/5 rating on Google reviews. Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales
The new site on Swinegate is still set to serve up Aarti menu staples; from dosa, vegetarian and meat platters to biriyani dishes.

4. Dosa, vegetarian platters and biriyani dishes

The new site on Swinegate is still set to serve up Aarti menu staples; from dosa, vegetarian and meat platters to biriyani dishes. Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsThaiRoundhayTripAdvisor