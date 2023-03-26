Aarti Leeds: First look inside relocated top-rated Indian restaurant after its move to city centre
A highly-rated Indian restaurant has relocated to Leeds city centre.
Aarti, which specialises in South Indian and Punjabi cuisine, has opened a new location on Swinegate, replacing its existing branch on Street Lane in Roundhay. The street food eatery has taken over the premises previously run by Thai food chain My Thai.
Aarti is one of the top-rated Indian restaurants in the city according to TripAdvisor, with a 4.5 star rating and a ranking of 68th out of a total of 1,094 restaurants in Leeds. Take a tour of the much-anticipated city centre restaurant below, or find out more on the Aarti website.