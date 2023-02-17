Aarti has been trading in Street Lane for almost a decade and opened for the last time on Sunday February 12. The eatery, which specialises in South Indian and Punjabi cuisine, is one of the city’s top-rated Indian restaurants on Tripadvisor, with a 4.5/5 rating on Google reviews. Its menu includes a range of dosa, vegetarian and meat platters and biriyani dishes, as well as traditional Indian curries.

The restaurant is refurbishing a site on Swinegate, formerly home to MyThai, and said an opening date was set to be announced “soon”.

In an Instagram post, Aarti said: “I would like to thank all our lovely customers for their support and love during our good and tough times. You all have been with us like family throughout this nine year period. Can’t wait to see you all at our new location in Leeds city centre.”