Now in its 29th edition, The Restaurant Guide 2023 provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations.

The ‘Top Restaurants of 2023’ guide features all 3, 4 and 5 Rosette restaurants in the UK.

Leeds restaurant Man Behind The Curtain is among those named the best in the UK by the AA

The top counties in the UK with the highest number of restaurants featured in The Restaurant Guide 2023 are: London (with 172 restaurants in the Guide this year), North Yorkshire (68), Devon (59), Cumbria (57), Cornwall (42), Gloucestershire and Norfolk (38), and Hampshire (36), Suffolk (32), Kent (31) and Oxfordshire (30).

The Restaurant Guide includes more than 150 restaurants that are featured for the first time in the guide.

Simon Numphud, managing director of AA Media, said: “We are delighted to publish the leading guide to the UK’s top dining destinations, with 150 new establishments added to The Restaurant Guide 2023.