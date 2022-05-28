For one day only, Greene King Local Pubs will be offering customers a royally tempting deal across it’s 408 sites to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s royal coronation.

Anyone visiting a Greene King Local Pub or a Flaming Grill site on Monday, May 30, will be able to claim a pint of Greene King’s IPA for just 6p by using the secret code word "1952" at the bar.

Anyone fancy a pint?

Andrew Gallagher, Marketing Director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a fantastic way for the U.K. to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began– 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.

“Some of our regulars may even remember watching the coronation back in 1952, although they may have been too young to enjoy a pint then.

"We can’t wait to see our customers enjoy this royally good deal on Monday 30th May, and look forwarding to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend.”

Participating pubs in Leeds are:

- Lord Darcy (Leeds)

- Angel Inn (Rothwell)

- Station Hotel (Crossgates)

- Horsforth (Horsforth)

- Dragon (Wortley)

- New Inn (Leeds)

- Travellers Rest (Leeds)