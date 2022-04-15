The Easter school holidays started on Monday this week (4 April), lasting until Monday 18 April.
Undefined: readMore
So where can your children eat for free during the two week period?
Here are nine restaurants and cafes in Leeds that are offering free meals for children during the Easter holidays, as seen on Money Saving Central.
1. Morrisons
Kids eat for free all day everyday in the Morrisons cafe nationwide with one paying adult. The chain also has a 'feed the family for £10' Easter offer running.
2.
Children eat for free in the M&S cafe if adults spend £5. One free children's meal can be offered per transaction. The offer runs between the 4 April until 22 April.
3. Lawnswood Arms
Kids eat breakfast for free when accompanied by a paying adult, all day everyday throughout the Easter holidays between 9am and 12pm.
4. Asda
Kids eat for free in the cafe after 3pm between Monday to Friday.