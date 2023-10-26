For mouth-watering menus at pocket-friendly prices, look no further than Leeds.

The city is well-known for its plethora of thriving independent eateries and high street chains. But seeking out a bargain when the budget is tight is not always an easy task.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the most affordable restaurants in Leeds that, while cheap, never skimp on flavour. From rich and spicy curries to authentic Sicilian street food, there’s something for everyone in the city centre – even when finances are stretched.

So if payday feels like it’s years away and you’re still peckish, you can always rely on these reasonably priced venues without fear of breaking the bank –

1 . Best cheap eats Leeds is home to plenty of culinary treasures that don't put too much pressure on the wallet. Here we count down the 19 best cheap eats according to Google reviews. Photo: Simon Hulme/Jonathan Gawthorpe/James Hardisty

2 . Zaap Thai Street Food Zaap Thai Street Food, in Grand Arcade, opened in 2015 taking inspiration from a buzzing Bangkok market. It offers a range of affordable Thai food options, including enviable platters. One Google reviewer said it has a "cheap and cheerful lunch deal", with "authentic dishes" on the menu. Photo: Simon Hulme

3 . MyLahore MyLahore, in Cavendish Street, serves up a diverse range of Indian food near to the city centre. One Google reviewer said they enjoyed "good honest food" at a "relatively cheap" price. Photo: James Hardisty

4 . Bundobust Bundobust, in Mill Hill, styles itself as a casual craft beer bar serving Indian street food in a trendy setting. One Google reviewer said it was the "best meal" they'd had in Leeds "and probably the cheapest too". Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

5 . The Falafel Guys The Falafel Guys, which serves up Middle Eastern cuisine from its instantly recognisable van in Briggate, is well known for a casual bite to eat. Particularly popular is its eye-catching pink and black hummus. One Google reviewer said it serves up "wonderful street food at cheap prices". Photo: Simon Hulme