5 . Pomfret's of Wetherby, The Shambles, Wetherby

One customer said: "Wow, fantastic location down a little side street, tables outside in the sunshine gave it a European feel. Very popular with people queuing for a seat, but well worth the wait. Even though it was busy the waiting staff were extremely efficient and stayed calm and very polite. We ordered off the breakfast menu and the food did not disappoint, great quality and good portions - scrambled egg was excellent and the latte was best I’ve enjoyed for a long time - thank you and well done - highly recommend." | Archive