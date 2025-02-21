Whether you prefer Eggs Benedict, a hearty fry-up, a sandwich, or a bowl of oatmeal, breakfast comes in many shapes and forms.
Just like the meal itself, Leeds boasts a diverse array of fantastic spots to enjoy a delicious and satisfying breakfast.
1. Cafe Deli Margaux, Town Street, Farsley
One reviewer said: "Really good food! Steak and eggs cooked perfectly, big breakfast was so tasty! The crispy onions are a great touch to the meals and the bbq beans were so tasty (and I’m not a lover of bbq sauce flavourings)! Tiger bloomer toast is always a winner! Really good coffee! Home made sausage rolls to take home for later 😋 great vibes, lovely service!" | Tony Johnson
2. Residence 74, Otley Old Rd, Cookridge/North Ln, Headingley
One reviewer said: "The service is exceptional and this was one of the best eggs Benedict I’ve ever had. Would 100% recommend for anyone visiting Leeds. The cafe is really nice & welcoming too." | Simon Hulme
3. Vine Deli & Bakery by Residence, Otley Old Rd, Cookridge
One person said: "Great brunch. Nice relaxing environment. We had food and drink whilst doing some work. Belle’s service and hosting was top, whilst Sen’s food was brilliant, Salmon and Scrambled Eggs on Sourdough is a definite recommendation." | Vine Deli & Bakery by Residence
4. The Station House Cafe & Bistro, Station Close, Garforth
One reviewer said: "Went with my partner for Breakfast. I had a bacon sandwich in a ciabatta roll with caralemised onions which was delicious. The couple who run this establishment were very friendly. It is only small but decorated beautifully. It is like being in a taverna in Italy.
We will try a lunch the next time we visit." | MATT via Google
5. Pomfret's of Wetherby, The Shambles, Wetherby
One customer said: "Wow, fantastic location down a little side street, tables outside in the sunshine gave it a European feel. Very popular with people queuing for a seat, but well worth the wait.
Even though it was busy the waiting staff were extremely efficient and stayed calm and very polite.
We ordered off the breakfast menu and the food did not disappoint, great quality and good portions - scrambled egg was excellent and the latte was best I’ve enjoyed for a long time - thank you and well done - highly recommend." | Archive
6. Dakota Bar & Grill, Russell Street, City Centre
One reviewer said: "Excellent breakfast, service was superb and very helpful. The restaurant is very nice and chilled. Highly recommended and looking forward to staying again soon." | Steve Riding
