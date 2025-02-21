15 mouth-watering breakfast spots in Leeds to kickstart your weekend - including Cafe Margaux's and Bill's

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day!

Whether you prefer Eggs Benedict, a hearty fry-up, a sandwich, or a bowl of oatmeal, breakfast comes in many shapes and forms.

Just like the meal itself, Leeds boasts a diverse array of fantastic spots to enjoy a delicious and satisfying breakfast.

Here are 15 top-rated restaurants in Leeds where you can start your day off right with a mouth-watering breakfast, along with what customers had to say on TripAdvisor:

1. Cafe Deli Margaux, Town Street, Farsley

One reviewer said: "Really good food! Steak and eggs cooked perfectly, big breakfast was so tasty! The crispy onions are a great touch to the meals and the bbq beans were so tasty (and I’m not a lover of bbq sauce flavourings)! Tiger bloomer toast is always a winner! Really good coffee! Home made sausage rolls to take home for later 😋 great vibes, lovely service!" | Tony Johnson

One reviewer said: "The service is exceptional and this was one of the best eggs Benedict I’ve ever had. Would 100% recommend for anyone visiting Leeds. The cafe is really nice & welcoming too."

2. Residence 74, Otley Old Rd, Cookridge/North Ln, Headingley

One reviewer said: "The service is exceptional and this was one of the best eggs Benedict I’ve ever had. Would 100% recommend for anyone visiting Leeds. The cafe is really nice & welcoming too." | Simon Hulme

One person said: "Great brunch. Nice relaxing environment. We had food and drink whilst doing some work. Belle’s service and hosting was top, whilst Sen’s food was brilliant, Salmon and Scrambled Eggs on Sourdough is a definite recommendation."

3. Vine Deli & Bakery by Residence, Otley Old Rd, Cookridge

One person said: "Great brunch. Nice relaxing environment. We had food and drink whilst doing some work. Belle’s service and hosting was top, whilst Sen’s food was brilliant, Salmon and Scrambled Eggs on Sourdough is a definite recommendation." | Vine Deli & Bakery by Residence

One reviewer said: "Went with my partner for Breakfast. I had a bacon sandwich in a ciabatta roll with caralemised onions which was delicious. The couple who run this establishment were very friendly. It is only small but decorated beautifully. It is like being in a taverna in Italy. We will try a lunch the next time we visit."

4. The Station House Cafe & Bistro, Station Close, Garforth

One reviewer said: "Went with my partner for Breakfast. I had a bacon sandwich in a ciabatta roll with caralemised onions which was delicious. The couple who run this establishment were very friendly. It is only small but decorated beautifully. It is like being in a taverna in Italy. We will try a lunch the next time we visit." | MATT via Google

One customer said: "Wow, fantastic location down a little side street, tables outside in the sunshine gave it a European feel. Very popular with people queuing for a seat, but well worth the wait. Even though it was busy the waiting staff were extremely efficient and stayed calm and very polite. We ordered off the breakfast menu and the food did not disappoint, great quality and good portions - scrambled egg was excellent and the latte was best I’ve enjoyed for a long time - thank you and well done - highly recommend."

5. Pomfret's of Wetherby, The Shambles, Wetherby

One customer said: "Wow, fantastic location down a little side street, tables outside in the sunshine gave it a European feel. Very popular with people queuing for a seat, but well worth the wait. Even though it was busy the waiting staff were extremely efficient and stayed calm and very polite. We ordered off the breakfast menu and the food did not disappoint, great quality and good portions - scrambled egg was excellent and the latte was best I’ve enjoyed for a long time - thank you and well done - highly recommend." | Archive

One reviewer said: "Excellent breakfast, service was superb and very helpful. The restaurant is very nice and chilled. Highly recommended and looking forward to staying again soon."

6. Dakota Bar & Grill, Russell Street, City Centre

One reviewer said: "Excellent breakfast, service was superb and very helpful. The restaurant is very nice and chilled. Highly recommended and looking forward to staying again soon." | Steve Riding

