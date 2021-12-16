Food banks in Leeds: food banks near me and how to get a voucher - plus how to donate
This is how you can obtain a food voucher and attend a food bank in Leeds.
As Christmas edges closer, it is important to remember that not everyone will enjoy a warm meal with their family on Christmas Day.
Food banks in Leeds are essential over the winter months to help the most vulnerable in Leeds - but they are not as easy to access as you may think.
Before attending a food bank, visitors must obtain a ticket to request food from a health professional or authoritative figure.
Below is how to get a Trussell Group food bank ticket and where in Leeds offers a food bank service.
How do I get food from a Trussell Group food bank?
Vouchers are required to attend and can be gained by a referral from a doctor, health visitor, social worker or by Citizens Advice.
These vouchers can be exchanged for a minimum of three days’ emergency food.
Find out more about how to get a food bank voucher on the Trussell Group website.
How do I get a voucher?
You can request a voucher from your doctor, health visitor or social worker if you have one.
If you don't, you can attend Citizens Advice to obtain one.
Below is a list of the Citizens Advice centres in Leeds and their full addresses:
Citizens Advice - Oxford House, Oxford Row, Leeds LS1 3BE
Citizens Advice - Willow House New Roscoe Buildings, Cross Francis St, Leeds LS7 4BZ
Where is my nearest food bank?
Here is a list of some of the food banks that are open over the Christmas period.
Please note that you will require a voucher prior to attendance.
St Richard's Church
Ramshead Hill, Seacroft, Leeds LS14 1BX
St Richard's Church opens on Tuesdays from 12.30pm until 2.30pm for their Trussell Group food bank.
St Cyprians
Bellbrooke Ave, Harehills, LS9 6AU
St Cyprians opens on Mondays from 10am until noon for their Trussell Group food bank.
Beeston Distribution Centre
St Andrews Church, Cardinal Road, LS11 8AL
Beeston Distribution Centre opens on Mondays from 11am until 1pm for their Trussell Group food bank.
Epiphany Church Gipton Distribution Centre
Church of the Epiphany, Gipton, LS9 6SW
Epiphany Church is open on Tuesdays from 10am until noon for their Trussell Group food bank.
Hunslet Distribution Centre
Hunslet Methodist Church, Telford Terrace, LS10 2HR
Hunslet Methodist Church is open on Wednesdays from 10am until noon for their Trussell Group food bank.
Belle Isle Distribution Centre
St John and St Barnabas Church, Belle Isle Road, LS10 3DN
St John and St Barnabas Church is open on Fridays from 1.30pm until 3.30pm for their Trussell Group food bank.
St Wilfrid's Distribution Centre
St Wilfrid's Church, Selby Road, LS15 7NP
St Wilfrid's is open on Wednesdays from 11am until 1pm for their Trussell Group food bank.
How can I donate food or money to a food bank?
There are two main donation points in Leeds:
Leeds North and West Foodbank
Unit 3.3, Flexspace, Burley Hill, LS4 2PU
They have a list of food donation points on their website, including supermarket drop off points.
You can also donate money via their website.
Leeds South and East Foodbank
Unit 18 Millshaw Park Avenue, Millshaw Industrial Estate, LS11 0LW
They have a list of food donation points on their website, including supermarket drop off points.
You can also donate money via their website.
