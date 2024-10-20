Here is what customers had to say about the city’s top establishments serving up juicy steaks.
1. The Cut & Craft
The Cut & Craft in Victoria Quarter has a rating of 4.5 stars from 518 Google reviews. A customer said: “Really enjoyed our visit, will certainly be back. Everyone enjoyed their dishes and the set menu for lunch at £22 for two courses was excellent value. The staff and the atmosphere were brilliant and had no issues on booking either, through OpenTable. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Gaucho
Gaucho in Park Row has a rating of 4.5 stars from 996 Google reviews. A customer said: “Wonderful experience along with great food and the best of table service! The staff are incredibly informative. If you’re local to this amazing spot I’d highly recommend giving it a try! The wide variety of food and beverages surely has something for everyone.” | National World Photo: National World
3. Miller and Carter
Miller & Carter in the Light has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,134 Google reviews. A customer said: “One of my favorite places to eat! I had the limited edition sirloin and it was absolutely beautiful! Service was amazing by Leila, she was very friendly. Had an amazing date night here as always. Will definitely be back again soon.” | Google Photo: Google
4. Flat Iron
Flat Iron in Lands Lane has a rating of 4.5 stars from 322 Google reviews. A customer said:”First time coming to Flat Iron and we were not disappointed! The food was absolutely lovely. The steak was cooked to perfection and everything had so much flavour. We loved the added extra of the beef dripping popcorn and ice cream.” | National World Photo: National World
5. Ox Club
Ox Club in the Headrow has a rating of 4.7 stars from 513 Google reviews. A customer said: “As always a lovely meal at Ox Club. Top class meat with delicious, unusual sides. Great service and atmosphere. Thanks.” | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill
Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill in Granary Wharf has a rating of 4.8 stars from 4,108 Google reviews. A customer said: “Fantastic service, all servers very attentive with nothing too much trouble. The best cuts of meat I've ever eaten and seasoned to perfection.” | TripAdvisor Photo: TripAdvisor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.