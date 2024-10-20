13 of the best restaurants for a steak in Leeds according to customer reviews including Miller & Carter

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

Leeds has plenty of fantastic steakhouses - but which are the best?

If you’re a meat lover, you’ll know there is no shortage of restaurants for the perfect steak in Leeds.

But we have taken a look at customer reviews on Google to determine which have become the city’s favourites, known for their consistency in food and customer service.

Here is what customers had to say about the city’s top establishments serving up juicy steaks.

The Cut & Craft in Victoria Quarter has a rating of 4.5 stars from 518 Google reviews. A customer said: “Really enjoyed our visit, will certainly be back. Everyone enjoyed their dishes and the set menu for lunch at £22 for two courses was excellent value. The staff and the atmosphere were brilliant and had no issues on booking either, through OpenTable.

1. The Cut & Craft

1. The Cut & Craft

The Cut & Craft in Victoria Quarter has a rating of 4.5 stars from 518 Google reviews. A customer said: "Really enjoyed our visit, will certainly be back. Everyone enjoyed their dishes and the set menu for lunch at £22 for two courses was excellent value. The staff and the atmosphere were brilliant and had no issues on booking either, through OpenTable.

Gaucho in Park Row has a rating of 4.5 stars from 996 Google reviews. A customer said: “Wonderful experience along with great food and the best of table service! The staff are incredibly informative. If you’re local to this amazing spot I’d highly recommend giving it a try! The wide variety of food and beverages surely has something for everyone.”

2. Gaucho

2. Gaucho

Gaucho in Park Row has a rating of 4.5 stars from 996 Google reviews. A customer said: "Wonderful experience along with great food and the best of table service! The staff are incredibly informative. If you're local to this amazing spot I'd highly recommend giving it a try! The wide variety of food and beverages surely has something for everyone."

Miller & Carter in the Light has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,134 Google reviews. A customer said: “One of my favorite places to eat! I had the limited edition sirloin and it was absolutely beautiful! Service was amazing by Leila, she was very friendly. Had an amazing date night here as always. Will definitely be back again soon.”

3. Miller and Carter

3. Miller and Carter

Miller & Carter in the Light has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,134 Google reviews. A customer said: "One of my favorite places to eat! I had the limited edition sirloin and it was absolutely beautiful! Service was amazing by Leila, she was very friendly. Had an amazing date night here as always. Will definitely be back again soon."

Flat Iron in Lands Lane has a rating of 4.5 stars from 322 Google reviews. A customer said:”First time coming to Flat Iron and we were not disappointed! The food was absolutely lovely. The steak was cooked to perfection and everything had so much flavour. We loved the added extra of the beef dripping popcorn and ice cream.”

4. Flat Iron

4. Flat Iron

Flat Iron in Lands Lane has a rating of 4.5 stars from 322 Google reviews. A customer said:"First time coming to Flat Iron and we were not disappointed! The food was absolutely lovely. The steak was cooked to perfection and everything had so much flavour. We loved the added extra of the beef dripping popcorn and ice cream."

Ox Club in the Headrow has a rating of 4.7 stars from 513 Google reviews. A customer said: “As always a lovely meal at Ox Club. Top class meat with delicious, unusual sides. Great service and atmosphere. Thanks.”

5. Ox Club

5. Ox Club

Ox Club in the Headrow has a rating of 4.7 stars from 513 Google reviews. A customer said: "As always a lovely meal at Ox Club. Top class meat with delicious, unusual sides. Great service and atmosphere. Thanks."

Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill in Granary Wharf has a rating of 4.8 stars from 4,108 Google reviews. A customer said: “Fantastic service, all servers very attentive with nothing too much trouble. The best cuts of meat I've ever eaten and seasoned to perfection.”

6. Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill

6. Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill

Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill in Granary Wharf has a rating of 4.8 stars from 4,108 Google reviews. A customer said: "Fantastic service, all servers very attentive with nothing too much trouble. The best cuts of meat I've ever eaten and seasoned to perfection."

