And what better way to celebrate than with your preferred g&t in hand at some of Leeds’ best?
1. Tailors Gin
Tailors Gin in the Grand Arcade has a rating of 4.9 stars from 102 Google reviews. A customer said: “Such a nice, cosy and unique place for a drink. It is a real tailors shop by day, changing for gin lounge by night. If you are fan of gin, this is the place to go. Great choice of gin and drinks and they taste really good. Great relaxing atmosphere, which take you back in time and very welcoming and friendly service.” | Tailors Gin/Google Photo: Tailors Gin/Google
2. Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall
Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall in Bond Street has a rating of 4.7 stars from 423 Google reviews. A customer said: “Lovely venue, with a great selection of drinks and plenty of screens on offer. A shout out to Saul who was our bartender - a very lively and welcoming chap. Will be sure to return.” | National World Photo: National World
3. Green Room
Green Room in Wellington Street has a rating of 4.3 stars from 447 Google reviews. A customer said: “Great roof terrace and with the sun out it was extremely busy on a Tuesday late afternoon. Fantastic and friendly service and decent drinks selection. We ordered cocktails and a few gin and tonics in our group.” | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
4. The Brewery Tap
The Brewery Tap in New Station Street has a rating of 4.4 stars from 1,743 Google reviews. A customer said: “Cozy little pub, excellent selection of beer and Gin.” | Ambrose's Legit Honest Reviews, Google Photo: Ambrose's Legit Honest Reviews, Google
5. Granvilles Beer & Gin House
Granvilles Beer & Gin House in Horsforth has a rating of 4.8 stars from 496 Google reviews. A customer said: “We came here as a huge group for the quiz and all the food and drinks were amazing!! Tim gave us some great gin recommendations and the service was 11/10 couldn’t recommend more, also very dog friendly which was fab!” | Granvilles Beer & Gin House Photo: Granvilles Beer & Gin House
6. Roland's
Roland's in Call Lane has a rating of 4.6 stars from 354 Google reviews. A customer said: “Beautiful use of space, great atmosphere, friendly staff and reasonably priced, tasty drinks. Would recommend this bar.” | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
