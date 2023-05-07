Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 10 best Leeds pubs for fish and chips according to Tripadvisor including Myrtle Tavern

Leeds has brilliant fish and chip shops around every corner – but there’s plenty of good pubs serving the British staple, too.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th May 2023, 16:09 BST

If you’re planning a trip the pub this Bank Holiday this weekend and you’re in the mood for fish and chips, we’ve made your decision easier. Here are the 10 best pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to Tripadvisor reviews – and what customers have to say about their food.

Here are the best pubs for fish and chips in Leeds according to Tripadvisor

1. Best pubs for fish and chips

Here are the best pubs for fish and chips in Leeds according to Tripadvisor

A customer at the Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, said: "Food was exactly what we needed hearty and delicious, chicken leek pie with chunks of chicken and fish and chips with crispy batter. Drinks selection was fantastic, something for everyone - ales, wines and cocktails."

2. Myrtle Tavern

A customer at the Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, said: "Food was exactly what we needed hearty and delicious, chicken leek pie with chunks of chicken and fish and chips with crispy batter. Drinks selection was fantastic, something for everyone - ales, wines and cocktails."

A customer at the Scarbrough Hotel, city centre, said: "This place never fails to impress. Great atmosphere, great food (I highly recommend the fish) and such lovely staff. They’re always cheery, helpful and polite."

3. The Scarbrough Hotel

A customer at the Scarbrough Hotel, city centre, said: "This place never fails to impress. Great atmosphere, great food (I highly recommend the fish) and such lovely staff. They're always cheery, helpful and polite."

A customer at the Town Hall Tavern, city centre, said: "We were so impressed. The food was really very good. Portions are very generous. Fish and chips were lovely. The beef, ale and mushroom pie was incredible. The posh chips were so good we took the left overs home."

4. Town Hall Tavern

A customer at the Town Hall Tavern, city centre, said: "We were so impressed. The food was really very good. Portions are very generous. Fish and chips were lovely. The beef, ale and mushroom pie was incredible. The posh chips were so good we took the left overs home."

Related topics:LeedsTripAdvisor