Leeds has brilliant fish and chip shops around every corner – but there’s plenty of good pubs serving the British staple, too.
If you’re planning a trip the pub this Bank Holiday this weekend and you’re in the mood for fish and chips, we’ve made your decision easier. Here are the 10 best pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to Tripadvisor reviews – and what customers have to say about their food.
2. Myrtle Tavern
A customer at the Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, said: "Food was exactly what we needed hearty and delicious, chicken leek pie with chunks of chicken and fish and chips with crispy batter. Drinks selection was fantastic, something for everyone - ales, wines and cocktails." Photo: Google
3. The Scarbrough Hotel
A customer at the Scarbrough Hotel, city centre, said: "This place never fails to impress. Great atmosphere, great food (I highly recommend the fish) and such lovely staff. They’re always cheery, helpful and polite." Photo: James Hardisty
4. Town Hall Tavern
A customer at the Town Hall Tavern, city centre, said: "We were so impressed. The food was really very good. Portions are very generous. Fish and chips were lovely. The beef, ale and mushroom pie was incredible. The posh chips were so good we took the left overs home." Photo: Tony Johnson