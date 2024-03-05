Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grade II listed Mansion building, that stands impressively at the top of the 700-acre park, is a setting like no other – with its grand colonnaded entrance and unrivalled views of the Upper Lake.

The Mansion, that overlooks Roundhay Park, is set to open a new tearooms later this month. Photo: Tony Johnson.

It already plays host to weddings, parties and events - and now it’s set to welcome diners for traditional afternoon teas and unique tea tastings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new tearooms will open on March 16 and customers have been advised to book their place online.

Dine, which will run the tearooms, became the first company in the North of England to sign the Global Fair Play Charter in November, an initiative from the London Tea Exchange.

It aims to transform pay and conditions for 120 million people working in the tea industry across 43 countries.

Owner Dan Gill, 51, explained: “We buy our teas from the London Tea Exchange, knowing that in doing so, not only do we support the tea workers receiving a fair wage for their labour, but we also have some of the finest teas in the world.”

Dan Gill, 51, is among the business owners who have spoken against proposed parking charges in Roundhay Park. Photo: National World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is among the business owners speaking up against proposed parking charges in Roundhay Park.

Last month, Leeds City Council set its budget for the next financial year, which included proposals to introduce parking charges at the attraction.

And while the authority said the vote allowed a review of the plans, a spokesperson said that no final decision has yet been made.

Businessman Dan feared: “The council’s argument will be that the charges are modest, but once they are introduced, there is nothing to stop them from increasing them.”