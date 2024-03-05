The Mansion Leeds: Enchanting new tearooms to open in Grade II listed building overlooking Roundhay Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Grade II listed Mansion building, that stands impressively at the top of the 700-acre park, is a setting like no other – with its grand colonnaded entrance and unrivalled views of the Upper Lake.
It already plays host to weddings, parties and events - and now it’s set to welcome diners for traditional afternoon teas and unique tea tastings.
The new tearooms will open on March 16 and customers have been advised to book their place online.
Dine, which will run the tearooms, became the first company in the North of England to sign the Global Fair Play Charter in November, an initiative from the London Tea Exchange.
It aims to transform pay and conditions for 120 million people working in the tea industry across 43 countries.
Owner Dan Gill, 51, explained: “We buy our teas from the London Tea Exchange, knowing that in doing so, not only do we support the tea workers receiving a fair wage for their labour, but we also have some of the finest teas in the world.”
He is among the business owners speaking up against proposed parking charges in Roundhay Park.
Last month, Leeds City Council set its budget for the next financial year, which included proposals to introduce parking charges at the attraction.
And while the authority said the vote allowed a review of the plans, a spokesperson said that no final decision has yet been made.
Businessman Dan feared: “The council’s argument will be that the charges are modest, but once they are introduced, there is nothing to stop them from increasing them.”
The locations being considered are: Mansion Lane (including by the Upper Lake); Golf Course; Lakeside (including a section of Park Avenue); Tram Park; Wetherby Road; and Oakwood.