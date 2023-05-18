Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 of the best rooftop bars and beer gardens in Leeds as city set for May heatwave

A heatwave is heading to Leeds as the city is set to bask in sunshine this weekend.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 21:11 BST

And with the weekend and a bank holiday coming up later this month, we’ve pulled together a list of some of Leeds’ best rooftop bars and pub gardens where you can enjoy a stunning view and soak up a little sun.

How many have you ticked off your list?

Here are some of the best rooftop bars and pub gardens in the city.

1. Best rooftop bars and pub gardens in Leeds

Here are some of the best rooftop bars and pub gardens in the city. Photo: Submitted

In the heart of Leeds is the much-loved Green Room, on Wellington Street. It has one of the largest terraces in the city and offers cocktails, gin, wine and beer. From the hours of 10am to 3pm, it also offers brunch, coffee and cake.

2. Green Room, City Centre

In the heart of Leeds is the much-loved Green Room, on Wellington Street. It has one of the largest terraces in the city and offers cocktails, gin, wine and beer. From the hours of 10am to 3pm, it also offers brunch, coffee and cake. Photo: Simon Hulme

Headrow House, located in the city centre, has two roof terraces but is so more than just a rooftop bar. The building which spans four floors also has a beer hall, a restaurant and hosts many musical events.

3. Headrow House, City Centre

Headrow House, located in the city centre, has two roof terraces but is so more than just a rooftop bar. The building which spans four floors also has a beer hall, a restaurant and hosts many musical events. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Located in Dakota Hotel, Salon Prive is in the heart of the city and its terrace overseas Greek Street. It offers many savoury dishes, sides and an extensive drinks menu that includes signature cocktails, wine and champagne.

4. Salon Prive, City Centre

Located in Dakota Hotel, Salon Prive is in the heart of the city and its terrace overseas Greek Street. It offers many savoury dishes, sides and an extensive drinks menu that includes signature cocktails, wine and champagne. Photo: Tony Johnson

