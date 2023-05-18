11 of the best rooftop bars and beer gardens in Leeds as city set for May heatwave

A heatwave is heading to Leeds as the city is set to bask in sunshine this weekend.
And with the weekend and a bank holiday coming up later this month, we’ve pulled together a list of some of Leeds’ best rooftop bars and pub gardens where you can enjoy a stunning view and soak up a little sun.
How many have you ticked off your list?
1. Best rooftop bars and pub gardens in Leeds
Here are some of the best rooftop bars and pub gardens in the city. Photo: Submitted
2. Green Room, City Centre
In the heart of Leeds is the much-loved Green Room, on Wellington Street. It has one of the largest terraces in the city and offers cocktails, gin, wine and beer. From the hours of 10am to 3pm, it also offers brunch, coffee and cake. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Headrow House, City Centre
Headrow House, located in the city centre, has two roof terraces but is so more than just a rooftop bar. The building which spans four floors also has a beer hall, a restaurant and hosts many musical events. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Salon Prive, City Centre
Located in Dakota Hotel, Salon Prive is in the heart of the city and its terrace overseas Greek Street. It offers many savoury dishes, sides and an extensive drinks menu that includes signature cocktails, wine and champagne. Photo: Tony Johnson