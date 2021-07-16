10 of the best rooftop bars in Leeds for a hot weekend
What better way to spend a blistering hot weekend than on one of Leeds' many fabulous rooftop bars?

By Joe Cooper
Friday, 16th July 2021, 6:07 pm
Updated Friday, 16th July 2021, 6:10 pm

An increasing number of the city's bars have opened up rooftop areas in recent years.

And they have even more appeal during the Covid pandemic - allowing you to enjoy a drink in the fresh air, with brilliant views over the city.

Which Leeds rooftop bar is your favourite?

1. Headrow House

Headrow House has one of the biggest outdoor terraces in Leeds, set over two floors. It offers stunning views over the rooftops of the city.

2. Issho

Issho - meaning ‘come together’ in Japanese - has a gorgeous outdoor terrace above Leeds Victoria Gate. Enjoy the bar's signature cocktails or a bite to eat from the Japanese-inspired menu.

3. Angelica

After a busy day shopping in Trinity Leeds, enjoy lunch, dinner or drinks in the sky at Angelica's wraparound rooftop bar. The terrace offers panoramic views across the city and is the perfect place to watch the sunset.

4. The Woods

The Woods in Chapel Allerton boasts ample outdoor seating and a rooftop terrace.

