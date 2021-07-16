Leeds bars: 10 of the best rooftop bars in Leeds for a hot weekend
What better way to spend a blistering hot weekend than on one of Leeds' many fabulous rooftop bars?
Friday, 16th July 2021, 6:07 pm
Updated
Friday, 16th July 2021, 6:10 pm
An increasing number of the city's bars have opened up rooftop areas in recent years.
And they have even more appeal during the Covid pandemic - allowing you to enjoy a drink in the fresh air, with brilliant views over the city.
Which Leeds rooftop bar is your favourite?
