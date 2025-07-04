The Michelin Guide is well-known for including some of the best and most prestigious eateries in the world.
1. Forde, Horsforth
Run by former MasterChef: The Professionals contestant Matt Healy, Forde is a rustic bistro and wine bar that serves small plates with Mediterranean influences. | Tony Johnson
2. Prashad, Drighlington
This pub-turned-family-run Indian vegetarian restaurants was awarded a Bib Gourmand in 2025 for its good quality, good value food. The generous dishes are inspired by its owner's Gujarati heritage. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Paradise Cafe, Harrogate
Paradise Cafe is located behind a garden centre, boasting a sunny terrace overlooking a lake. Serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, its changing menu offers fresh seasonal dishes. | Archive
4. Engine Social Dining, Sowerby Bridge
This Bib Gourmand restaurant boasts a modern interior set in a traditional stone building. The menu comprises well-priced sharing plates that, while based in Spanish cooking, offers a taste of Mexico, Vietnam and beyond. | Simon Hulme
5. Norman's Neighbourhood Kitchen, Kirkburton
Named after both the owner's dog and grandfather, this restaurant offers playful sharing plates at a great value, including pig's cheek glazed in Henderson's Relish. A wide range of local ales are paired with a concise wine menu available by the glass. | Eric Binns/Google
6. Bavette, Horsforth
This French neighbourhood bistro has been awarded a Bib Gourmand for its good quality, good value cooking. According to Michelin, diners can expect "delicious renditions" of dishes such as pâté en croute and shellfish bisque. | James Hardisty
