10 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in and around Leeds - including a French bistro and rustic inns

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

Fancy some fine dining this weekend?

The Michelin Guide is well-known for including some of the best and most prestigious eateries in the world.

While Leeds no longer holds a Michelin Star following the closure of The Man Behind The Curtain, the city and its surrounding areas feature a total of ten times in its 2025 Guide.

Below are the 10 restaurants in and around Leeds featured on the prestigious list:

Run by former MasterChef: The Professionals contestant Matt Healy, Forde is a rustic bistro and wine bar that serves small plates with Mediterranean influences.

1. Forde, Horsforth

This pub-turned-family-run Indian vegetarian restaurants was awarded a Bib Gourmand in 2025 for its good quality, good value food. The generous dishes are inspired by its owner's Gujarati heritage.

2. Prashad, Drighlington

Paradise Cafe is located behind a garden centre, boasting a sunny terrace overlooking a lake. Serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, its changing menu offers fresh seasonal dishes.

3. Paradise Cafe, Harrogate

This Bib Gourmand restaurant boasts a modern interior set in a traditional stone building. The menu comprises well-priced sharing plates that, while based in Spanish cooking, offers a taste of Mexico, Vietnam and beyond.

4. Engine Social Dining, Sowerby Bridge

Named after both the owner's dog and grandfather, this restaurant offers playful sharing plates at a great value, including pig's cheek glazed in Henderson's Relish. A wide range of local ales are paired with a concise wine menu available by the glass.

5. Norman's Neighbourhood Kitchen, Kirkburton

This French neighbourhood bistro has been awarded a Bib Gourmand for its good quality, good value cooking. According to Michelin, diners can expect "delicious renditions" of dishes such as pâté en croute and shellfish bisque.

6. Bavette, Horsforth

