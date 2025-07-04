The Michelin Guide is well-known for including some of the best and most prestigious eateries in the world.

While Leeds no longer holds a Michelin Star following the closure of The Man Behind The Curtain, the city and its surrounding areas feature a total of ten times in its 2025 Guide.

Below are the 10 restaurants in and around Leeds featured on the prestigious list:

1 . Forde, Horsforth Run by former MasterChef: The Professionals contestant Matt Healy, Forde is a rustic bistro and wine bar that serves small plates with Mediterranean influences. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Prashad, Drighlington This pub-turned-family-run Indian vegetarian restaurants was awarded a Bib Gourmand in 2025 for its good quality, good value food. The generous dishes are inspired by its owner's Gujarati heritage. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Paradise Cafe, Harrogate Paradise Cafe is located behind a garden centre, boasting a sunny terrace overlooking a lake. Serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, its changing menu offers fresh seasonal dishes. | Archive Photo Sales

4 . Engine Social Dining, Sowerby Bridge This Bib Gourmand restaurant boasts a modern interior set in a traditional stone building. The menu comprises well-priced sharing plates that, while based in Spanish cooking, offers a taste of Mexico, Vietnam and beyond. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Norman's Neighbourhood Kitchen, Kirkburton Named after both the owner's dog and grandfather, this restaurant offers playful sharing plates at a great value, including pig's cheek glazed in Henderson's Relish. A wide range of local ales are paired with a concise wine menu available by the glass. | Eric Binns/Google Photo Sales

6 . Bavette, Horsforth This French neighbourhood bistro has been awarded a Bib Gourmand for its good quality, good value cooking. According to Michelin, diners can expect "delicious renditions" of dishes such as pâté en croute and shellfish bisque. | James Hardisty Photo Sales