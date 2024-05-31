East Leeds is home to Crossgates Shopping Centre, busy Garforth and multicultural Harehills. It is now also home to the many restaurants that have staked their claims as one of the best in the area.
We asked our readers for the best east Leeds restaurants - and they delivered. From Greek to Italian, there is something for everyone on this list.
1. La Palmera/Roundhay
Dean Duffy recommended La Palmera, in Park Lane, as the best restaurant in East Leeds. Dean Duffy said: "Best in the whole of Yorkshire." Photo: Google
2. Zorbas Bar and Grill
Chris Pound is one of many locals who said Zorbas Bar and Grill is the best in East Leeds. Located in Austhorpe Road, this restaurant offers a Greek and Mediterranean menu. Photo: Steve Riding
3. The Station House Cafe & Bistro
The Station House Cafe/Bistro was another top pick by YEP readers. It serves traditional southern Italian cuisine, specific to the Puglian region. Photo: The Station House
4. La Cantina44
Roberto Lufc Dickinson named La Cantina44 as the best east Leeds restaurant. Located on Austhorpe Rd, LaCantina44 is a family run Mediterranean restaurant. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Piccolo by Piccolino
Tami Reid named Piccolo by Piccolino, located in The Springs, as the best east Leeds restaurant. The Italian restaurant says it uses the best ingredients sourced directly from Italy. Photo: Piccolo by Piccolino
6. ColdCotes Bistro
ColdCotes Bistro was named as the best place for food in east Leeds by Jamie Motin. It offers a range of burgers, wraps and sandwiches as well as loaded fries. Photo: ColdCotes Bistro/Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.