10 fantastic canal and navigation side pubs in Yorkshire

There is no doubt this summer has gotten off to a slow start, however with it taking a recent turn for the better, an evening in the beer garden is a very tempting prospect. There is only one thing better than a beer garden and that’s a beer garden next to a Canal or Navigation where you can sit and relax and watch the world go by.

Yorkshire has a whole range of fantastic waterways, from the Rochdale Canal to the Aire and Calder navigation to the Leeds & Liverpool Canal. You might like to enjoy a walk beside them, take a canal boat holiday on them or simply sit at a pub and watch life on the Yorkshire navigations. With that in mind, we’ve put together this list of Yorkshire’s top 10 canal or waterside pubs to visit this summer.

The Boat House Bar, Skipton

If you’ve visited Skipton and taken a stroll along the canal you’ve almost certainly seen the canal boats from Pennine cruisers out enjoying the canal. But did you know they also have a “micro-pub” in the heart of Skipton at a top notch location right by the iconic Leeds-Liverpool canal. It has 6 hand pumps serving locally brewed real ales, ciders, continental bottle lagers and specialty beers. If you visit during the day, there will usually be plenty of opportunity to “Gongoozle”, as it’s probably one of the busiest sections on the Leeds & Liverpool canal.Google Places: 4.6/ 10 Website: https://www.facebook.com/boathouseskipton/The Millers Bar, BrighouseA fantastic larger beer garden with plenty of seating right alongside the Calder & Hebble Navigation. Local craft ales, imported lagers, quality wines and coffee on offer.Google Places: 4.5/5 Website: https://www.themillersbar.co.uk/

The Bingley, Horbury

Fabulous spot between two waterways, the calm waters of the Calder and Hebble Navigation and the more lively River Calder. A range of award-winning craft beer from SALT, alongside traditional cask ales from Ossett as well as spirits, wines, Cocktails “On Tap ''. Delicious Asian street food is also on offer.Google Rating 4.5 / 5 Website: https://taps.saltbeerfactory.co.uk/the-bingley/Image: The Bingley, Horbury (Permission Granted via e-mail)Salt, Granary WharfModern craft beer bar operated by Salt Beer Factory with a relaxed atmosphere and a fantastic location in the heart of Leeds with benches to relax beside the Leeds & Liverpool canal.Google Places: 4.4 / 5. Website: https://taps.saltbeerfactory.co.uk/granary-wharf/

Stubbing Wharf, Hebden Bridge

Another pub sandwiched between two waterways, the River Calder and the Rochdale Canal, seating is provided on either side, so you can either enjoy the sounds of the river flowing past or watch the boats as they cruise along the Rochdale canal. A great location to refresh yourself after a walk along the towpath among the beautiful scenery around Hebden Bridge. A wide range of real ales from local breweries; a fantastic selection of soft drinks, wines, ciders and spirits alongside premium lagers such as Amstel and Birra Morreti. Traditional, homemade food is also on offer.Google Places: 4.4 / 5 Website: https://www.facebook.com/thestubbingwharfLeggers Inn, DewsburyLovely outdoor area and right on the canal and has a new children's play area. Great selection of real ales on offer & home cooked food.Google Places: 4.4 / 5 Website: https://leggers-inn.co.uk/ The Rodley Barge, Rodley

The Rodley Barge certainly tops this list in terms of proximity to the waterway with the Leeds & Liverpool canal seemingly resting against its foundations. Welcoming staff and a wide range of beers, wines and other drinks with a suntrap beer garden overlooking the canal.Google Places: 4.3 / 5 Website: https://www.facebook.com/TheRodleyBarge

The Water Lane Boathouse, Granary WharfThe second pub in Granary Wharf to make this list, you are really spoilt for choice here. Serving a fine selection of beers, wines and fresh food with a sizeable beer garden overlooking the Leeds & Liverpool canal in Granary Wharf.Google Places: 4.3 / 5 Website: https://waterlaneboathouse.com/

The Moorings Pub, Sowerby BridgeA newly refurbished Bar / Restaurant in the historic Canal Basin at Sowerby Bridge with lovely views over the canal basin from inside. Cask ales, European lagers, excellent coffee and food on offer.Google Places: 4.2 / 5 Website: https://themoorings-pub.co.uk/

Navigation Inn, WakefieldAptly named, the Navigation Inn sits right alongside the Calder and Hebble navigation with a nice play area for kids, great home cooked food.

Google Places: 4.3 / 5 Website: https://www.facebook.com/navigationwakefield