The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has revealed the regional winners in its Pub of the Year 2025 competition - but Leeds boozers have missed out on an accolade.

The Beer Engine in Skipton has taken the crown of the best pub in Yorkshire, and will now battle it out with the 15 other regional winners for the chance to be named CAMRA’s overall Pub of the Year.

But there are a plethora of gorgeous old-world pubs in Leeds serving tasty real ale, which we think deserve a mention. These 10 pubs are all listed on CAMRA’s Leeds pub guide - they’re steeped in history, are firm favourites with locals, and prove why Leeds is one of the best cities for beer in the country.

1 . Whitelock’s Ale House This Leeds institution, which dates from 1715, needs little by way of introduction. CAMRA praises its old-world interiors, a “feast of mirrors, polished metal and woodwork, stained glass and faience tiling”, as well as its “ever-changing array of gorgeous ales”. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . The Black Bull The oldest pub in Otley, the Black Bull dates back to the sixteenth century and is steeped in history - Cromwell is said to have stayed here after the battle of Marston Moor. The Grade-II listed building retains plenty of original features including low ceilings, oak beams and a stone flagged floor. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . The Cardigan Arms CAMRA hails this Kirkstall pub as “a jewel in the Leeds pub heritage crown”, brought back to its former glory by Kirkstall Brewery. Built in 1893, the pub is praised for its “traditional tap room, ornate woodwork, etched glass and bell pushes” - “having it all and more besides”. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . The Adelphi This Leeds city centre pub is on CAMRA's National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors, and is praised for its “remarkable” Victorian interior and exterior. It serves 9 on-tap beers on rotation, including Brick Brewery’s Peckham Pale and Two Tribes’ Dream Factory. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . The Bingley Arms This village pub in Bardsey, near Wetherby, is believed to be the oldest in Britain - with a history dating back to at least 953AD. It’s preserved a remarkable amount of its history, including several medieval artifacts, and serves real ale along with an extensive food menu. | National World Photo Sales

6 . Duck & Drake This welcoming Victorian pub in Leeds city centre is a firm favourite with locals, with rustic decor, a cosy beer garden and live music most nights. CAMRA praises its cask ale offering, with 15 beers to choose from, usually including a gluten free option. Pictured is landlord Rob Wilson. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales