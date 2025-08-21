CAMRA reveals top UK pubs - and best in Yorkshire is just a train ride from Leeds

Renowned pub experts CAMRA have announced the top 16 pubs in the UK with a regional breakdown - and Yorkshire’s number one is just a short train journey from Leeds.

The shortlisted pubs have beaten thousands of entries to be crowned the best in their region and will now battle it out for the chance to be named CAMRA’s overall Pub of the Year.

The final four pubs in the running for the overall title will be announced in October with the winner revealed in January 2026.

Which is the best pub in Yorkshire?

The top rated pub in Yorkshire for 2025 lies in the heart of Skipton, and is just over half an hour away on the train from Leeds.

The Beer Engine is a popular watering hole which already has a silver medal in the bag from 2023 in the Pub of the Year awards.

The Micropub is located close to the picturesque canal in Skipton and has six-hand pumps with a changing roster of ales.

Bottled beers, cans and wines make up the plentiful selection on offer and well behaved dogs are welcome to a tipple too.

What makes a winner?

Judges are looking for great atmosphere, décor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression and, most importantly, quality cask beer, real cider and perry.

The 16 pubs have been recognised as the best of the best in the UK and their shortlisting for the competition is testament to their quality and commitment to their communities.

CAMRA’s Pub of the Year co-ordinator Andrea Briers said: “It is a real pleasure to announce this year’s top 16 pubs, each of which has demonstrated exceptional quality, warmth and dedication to their communities. These pubs are shining examples of what makes the Great British pub so special, from perfectly kept pints to a genuine welcome for all.

“Achieving this in the face of rising costs and other pressures is no small feat, and we want to see these pubs, and thousands of others like them, continue to thrive. That’s why we’re calling on the chancellor to give pubs a fair deal in the Autumn Budget, so they can keep serving their communities for many years to come.”

The Beer Engine, Skipton has been announced as the top pub in Yorkshire by CAMRA | Submitted

Full list of pubs shortlisted for Pub of the Year

