Celebrated in June each year, the special day gives children an occasion to thank their fathers and gift them with cards and presents.

The day changes each year and varies country to country, so when is Father's Day this year in the UK?

Father’s Day is held every year on the third Sunday of June. Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images

Below is everything you need to know about Father's Day 2022.

When is Father's Day this year?

Father’s Day is held every year on the third Sunday of June.

This year Father’s Day falls on Sunday 19 June in the UK.

When was the first Father's Day?

The first ever Father's Day took place after the first celebration of Mother's Day in 1908 in the US.

Britain began celebrating Father's Day after World War II ended in 1945, however the UK did start the tradition of Mother's Day earlier than the US.

In more recent times, the tradition has seen shops and retailers produce gift cards, presents and promotions especially for the big day.

When do other countries celebrate Father's Day?

Most countries celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June, however some countries vary when it comes to the tradition.

In Germany, Father’s Day is called Vatertag, with the special day falling on the Thursday 40 days after Easter.

In Brazil, Father’s Day lands on the second Sunday of August in honour of Saint Joachim, the patron saint of fathers.