4. Bertie

Bertie is a big, loveable and goofy guy looking for his forever home.He loves to just mooch about and have a good roll around in the off-lead area and sniff everywhere! He can be quite independent at times but once he sees someone offering cuddles and a stroke he will be trotting straight over for the fuss! His favourite place to be in is water, he loves dipping his paws in the streams nearby and can’t wait for the paddling pools to come out!