During this hot weather, it's not just us humans that need cooling off.

Donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary in Eccup have also been enjoying specially made 'ice lollies', which provide a refreshing healthy treat and the perfect way to cool down in the heat.

The ice blocks are made from fruit and vegetables in water, and not only provide a welcome treat during the sizzling temperatures, but they also provide a valuable form of enrichment.

Donkeys love exploring, and this activity allows them to exhibit their natural foraging behaviours - a key factor in improving donkey welfare.