Cheeka was having lots of fun playing in the cool water of a paddling pool. She’s eight years old and shows no sign of slowing down yet! She really enjoys playtime, nice walks and has a good head on her shoulders too. Due to the fact she likes a quiet life, she needs adopters who live in a calm and predictable home, without children. You will definitely need to be prepared to share your sofa with her as she loves a good snuggle once she’s bonded with you.