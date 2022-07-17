There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1.
It’s been a hot week in Leeds and the team have been finding lots of ways to keep the dogs cool throughout the day. Tully, a one year old German Shepherd, loves water so he’s been relaxing in his very own paddling pool!
He’s a very fun and interactive dog who’s looking for resilient adopters who will work with the centre’s Training and Behaviour team to slowly transition him into a new home.
2.
Two year old Betty, a stunning Golden Retriever, was handed over recently due to her owner no longer being able to look after her. She settled into kennel life beautifully and after only a couple of weeks found her perfect match!
She has now packed her bags and left the rehoming centre to start a new life in her forever home.
Good luck Betty!
3.
Cheeka was having lots of fun playing in the cool water of a paddling pool. She’s eight years old and shows no sign of slowing down yet! She really enjoys playtime, nice walks and has a good head on her shoulders too.
Due to the fact she likes a quiet life, she needs adopters who live in a calm and predictable home, without children. You will definitely need to be prepared to share your sofa with her as she loves a good snuggle once she’s bonded with you.
4.
We found two year old Bulldog Bronson relaxing in a shady spot enjoying a tasty chew early in the morning. The team has been starting some shifts extra early this week so they can exercise the dogs before the temperatures get too high, and Bronson was very grateful!
He's a very bubbly lad who loves to play, but due to some medical problems with his legs, he needs dedicated adopters who will take things slowly with him and keep him on the right track.