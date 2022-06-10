Vets4Pets Leeds Birstall, which was recently named Best in West Yorkshire at the Best UK Vet Awards 2022, will feature in a nationwide campaign championing the work of practitioners in the UK.

Through an all-access film, the campaign will follow Keith Leonard, practice owner of the Leeds Birstall branch, and his colleagues through a typical day at a veterinary practice.

Vets4Pets Leeds Birstalln owners Julie and Keith Leonard will feature in the new campaign. Photo: Vets4Pets Leeds Birstall

Keith said: “While there are no words that can do justice to the sheer passion and determination demonstrated by the entire veterinary community, taking part in this campaign and seeing the result is really emotional.”

Vets4Pets launched the campaign to celebrate the hard work of the vets, veterinary nurses and the support teams who look after the nation’s pets.

Over the past two years the veterinary industry has faced many challenges such as low recruitment rates.

This placed increased pressure on veterinary practices across the UK.

“After an unimaginably turbulent few years, this campaign makes me feel incredibly proud of my whole team,” said Keith.

“It genuinely shows what it’s like to work in veterinary practice and I can’t thank each and every one of my team enough for their outstanding dedication to the care of our clients.”

The campaign will show the vital work carried out by many veterinary professionals.

It will also give an insight to some tough decisions that vets have to make when faced with difficult cases.