3.

Jake is one of the sweetest, most loving dogs you could ever wish to meet. He's seven years old and due to an unsettled life previously he's been left with a few anxieties. He likes to take his time to get to know you properly but if you put in the time to come and see him regularly and give him the space he needs initially then in no time he'll be your shadow! Once he's bonded with you he'll show you what a fun and playful boy he really is. He enjoys his walkies in quiet areas as sadly he's worried by other dogs and prefers to stay away from them. He's perfectly manageable though and happily wears his muzzle out and about. He's so affectionate that he'll spend the whole day snuggling on the sofa with you if you give him the chance!