While many people have been celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by taking an extended bank holiday weekend off, staff at Dogs Trust Leeds have worked all the way through.
With 84 Dogs currently in their care it’s been business as usual at the Leeds Rehoming Centre.
We went behind the scenes and met some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all waiting to find their forever homes.
Staff at Dogs Trust Leeds have been working through the bank holiday weekend but they made sure the dogs had lots of Jubilee fun!
Cheka is a proper pint sized Staffy who's heart was broken after losing her owner and her home. She took a while to settle into life at Dogs Trust but has truly turned a corner lately and is ready for the next chapter in her life. Cheka is around eight but still has bags of energy so a large secure garden is a must for her to burn off some extra calories. Experience of Staffies or other bull breeds is not essential but would help as she does need a little additional training around the harness and lead. Cheka is currently on medication for her skin which may be ongoing.
Jake is one of the sweetest, most loving dogs you could ever wish to meet. He's seven years old and due to an unsettled life previously he's been left with a few anxieties. He likes to take his time to get to know you properly but if you put in the time to come and see him regularly and give him the space he needs initially then in no time he'll be your shadow! Once he's bonded with you he'll show you what a fun and playful boy he really is. He enjoys his walkies in quiet areas as sadly he's worried by other dogs and prefers to stay away from them. He's perfectly manageable though and happily wears his muzzle out and about. He's so affectionate that he'll spend the whole day snuggling on the sofa with you if you give him the chance!
Finn is a super sweet and smart 10 year old Collie. He's a sensitive boy who can be worried by noise or hustle and bustle, so needs very patient and understanding adopters who will take their time settling him in. If you give him the space he needs initially, once he's more confident he will reward you by showing his true character, which is a very loyal and loving dog with a good brain and a real love of training. He really enjoys playing with toys (typical Collie!) and is very interactive with people he already knows. Sadly, he's worried by other dogs but he's a good boy and doesn't go looking for trouble. He prefers to stay away and enjoys his walks in quieter areas, so he's perfectly manageable. His handlers at the centre adore him and if you give him a chance, you will too!