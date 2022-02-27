1. Milo
Milo came into RSPCA care as his owner could not afford to keep him.
He is a lovely friendly boy, enjoys being stroked and being around people, but is also happy at times to have a snooze on his own. Milo is not keen on other cats and can get a bit stressed if other cats in the cattery are looking into his apartment.
2. Belle
Belle came to the RSPCA as her owners couldn't keep her anymore. She is very vocal and loves people, and loves a good tickle and stroke. She does have a playful side and likes to play with ping pong balls and a straw!
3. Peggy
Peggy came to the centre as a stray, but despite this unsteady start to life she has always been extremely friendly and fond of people. She has just learned how to play with her toy fish and now she is having a blast at the RSPCA - but she does want a forever home and family to settle down with.
4. Autumn
Autumn was brought to the centre when a kind family helped her and her litter of three kittens. She is a sweet girl who just needs a bit of time and patience to get to know her new family. Once she is comfortable around you, she will happily come curl up next to and paw or headbutt you. Once these cuddles start, she won’t stop purring!