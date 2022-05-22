If interested in any of the cats listed below, head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch website.Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.
1.
Daisy is a friendly petite girl with a loving personality. She is definitely a people person and always greets people with her squeaky meow! She loves to run around with her favourite toys and she won’t ever say no to a dreamie or pilchard!
The best part of her day is when the volunteers come talk to her, she just meows along with them and talks about her day.
2. Oscar
Oscar is a little on the chunky side but that just means he has a big heart and more love to give! He is super friendly and a proper gentleman. He will always be ready to greet a friendly face, he just loves having visitors to his apartment!
3. Thomas
Thomas is a very gentle boy and is king of the head butts! He was a little frightened at first, but soon settled in when he got use to the routine at the RSPCA. He loves to sit on the volunteers knees and enjoy plenty of strokes, he will even wriggle about on you so you know its time for him to be stroked! He loves to play with his toys, his favourite is his kickaroo!
4. Dudley
Dudley is a little guy with plenty of love to give to his forever family. He absolutely loves to play, chasing his mice toys and batting around his jingle balls. He has been getting into lots of mischief whilst at the cattery, but the team love it and can’t stop laughing at his antics!