Mimi is looking for her forever home this week at RSPCA Leeds.

RSPCA Leeds: All the the cats and kittens currently up for adoption in Leeds and Wakefield

These are the cats and kittens looking for their forever home at the RSPCA this week.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 10:23 am

If interested in any of the cats listed below, head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch website.Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.

1. Mimi

Mimi has spent quite a few years at the animal centre, but is now looking for her forever home. She lived at a foster house for some time, and she loved sitting on the window sill to watch the world go by. Mimi is a very loving and affectionate cat who would make the perfect companion.

2. Watson

Watson has been a bit of a nervous fella since being at the centre, but with lots of patience and socialising with the team and some volunteers he is starting to come out of his shell a bit more. He has made a deal with the team - they can stroke his head if they give him his favourite treat – dreamies!

3. Paddy

Paddy is a lovable rogue who loves a good ol’ chin wag with anyone that’ll entertain him! He loves it when the team and volunteers spend time and sit with him; he's not the biggest fan of strokes but just having your company is more than enough for him.

4. Trent

Trent has undergone a lot of vet treatment and TLC whilst being at the centre. Now he is on the road to recovery, Trent is ready to find his new forever home and family. Trent is a super friendly and affectionate boy who loves all the fuss and attention the team and volunteers give him. He loves being stroked and loves to play football with his toys.

