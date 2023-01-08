The RSPCA takes in and cares for thousands of animals every year, from cats and dogs to British wildlife.

Some arrivals at the charity’s centre in East Ardsley have been abandoned or neglected, while others had happily lived with owners who fell ill and could no longer care for them. Whatever the circumstances, staff and volunteers from the Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch do want they can to care for them until loving new owners can be found.

The animal welfare charity is also on hand to offer advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

These are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that are yet to be matched up with the right owners.

1. Emma and Ellen Emma and Ellen arrived at the centre in a terrible state as a result of being left abandoned in a box with their mum, but they are happy and healthy now thanks to the care of the team. Aged around three months old, these domestic short hair kittens would love a calmer and quieter home. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

2. Joey Sweet older gentleman Joey sadly lost his home at the age of 16 and was found straying. A domestic short hair aged around 16 years old, he hopes to find a home where he can spend his twilight years staying cosy on the sofa with his new family. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

3. Jake Jake is a goofy, tricolour Shepherd Cross who needed to learn to trust again when he arrived at the centre. He is looking for an experienced family who are willing to continue his training with the branch's behaviourist. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

4. Eddie and Elsie Aged around five months old, Eddie and Elsie will brighten anyone's day with their cheerful energy and love of playing. They are very bonded and are looking for loving family that will take them both in. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales