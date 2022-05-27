Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.
1. Mimi
Mimi has spent quite a few years at the animal centre, but is now looking for her forever home. She lived at a foster house for some time, and she loved sitting on the window sill to watch the world go by. Mimi is a very loving and affectionate cat who would make the perfect companion.
2. Daisy
Daisy is a friendly petite girl with a loving personality. She is definitely a people person and always greets people with her squeaky meow! She loves to run around with her favourite toys and she won’t ever say no to a dreamie or pilchard! The best part of her day is when the volunteers come talk to her, she just meows along with them and talks about her day.
3. Thomas
Thomas is a very gentle boy and is king of the head butts! He was a little frightened at first, but soon settled in when he got use to the routine at the RSPCA. He loves to sit on the volunteers knees and enjoy plenty of strokes, he will even wriggle about on you so you know its time for him to be stroked! He loves to play with his toys, his favourite is his kickaroo!
4. Trent
Trent has undergone a lot of vet treatment and TLC whilst being at the centre. Now he is on the road to recovery, Trent is ready to find his new forever home and family. Trent is a super friendly and affectionate boy who loves all the fuss and attention the team and volunteers give him. He loves being stroked and loves to play football with his toys.