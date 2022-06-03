After the pandemic led to a boom in buying puppies, it is organisations like 8 Below Husky Rescue that are fighting to educate dog owners on how to best care for their furry friends.

Yet with such high numbers of dogs being relinquished, and even more finding themselves in council pounds at risk of euthanasia, the task at hand has become more difficult for the staff at rescue centres across the UK.

Jade Brightmore, Nicola Atkinson and Suzanne Bolus from 8 Below Husky Rescue with huskies. Picture: Tony Johnson

Nicola Atkinson, trustee at 8 Below Husky Rescue, said that the lack of checks required when buying a puppy is a contributing factor.

"During the pandemic, people decided to go get puppies because they had lots of spare time and were at home," Nicola explained.

"No home checks are completed nor any checks on the suitability of that specific home for the dog."

"Over the last 18 months the dogs have grown from a cute ball of fluff and most have very minimal, if any, socialisation so they've become destructive. People have gone back to work and the dogs are being left for long hours on their own - there's no good outcome from that."

Suzanne Bolus from 8 Below Husky Rescue with huskies. Picture: Tony Johnson

To help owners come to terms with the responsibility of having a dog, and to prevent them from giving up their pet entirely, Nicola and the team go out of their way to educate people on the specific needs of each dog at the rescue centre, using their in-depth knowledge of the breed to help pair up new owners with a dog that suits their lifestyle.

"You need to do your research," Nicola went on to say. " I can't emphasise that enough. We also have a mandatory minimum six foot fence policy - huskies can be escape artists!

"You've got to have plenty of time for exercise, mental stimulation and they all have their own individual quirks and personalities. If you see one dog and you think, I want that dog, you're never going to get the same personality from another dog, it won't be replicated. They're all different."

With 167 dogs currently on the waiting list to be taken in by the charity, it is no wonder that the team at 8 Below Husky Rescue are so determined to make sure the pairings they make between owner and dog are a match made in heaven first time around.

Three of the huskies from 8 Below Husky Rescue. Picture: Tony Johnson

Yet this delicate process takes time, with home checks, transport runs and animal maintenance all necessary cogs to keep things moving along smoothly, while ensuring that every dog finds its forever home.

To assist in funding the vast amount of time and resources needed to care for each animal, 8 Below Husky Rescue is hosting a charity ball in celebration of its tenth anniversary.

The ball, which is being held on 15 April 2023, will take place in the ballroom of the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria in Sheffield, with plenty of opportunities available for local businesses to get involved.

Suzanne Bolus, volunteer and events manager at 8 Below, has been working hard to set up next year's event, and hopes that it will bring in plenty of dog lovers willing to offer a helping hand.

"We're hoping to have quite a big turnout for it," said Suzanne.

"A lot of people are already interested. We've got a few sponsors that are helping us and joining in the event with raffle prizes and auction prizes, but it's just about getting the event out there.

"The big thing for us is the help. We need the help and the numbers for events, people just to give that three or four hours on a Saturday to go to an event for us where we can raise money.

"It's about getting our name out there as well as celebrating ten years of a brilliant [rescue charity] that's done quite a lot in its time."