2. Finn

Finn is a super sweet and smart 10yr old Collie who is on the lookout for a loving new home. He's a sensitive boy who can be worried by noise or hustle and bustle, so needs very patient and understanding adopters who will take their time settling him in. If you give him the space he needs initially, once he's more confident he will reward you by showing his true character, which is a very loyal and loving dog with a good brain and a real love of training. He really enjoys playing with toys (typical Collie!) and is very interactive with people he already knows. Sadly, he's worried by other dogs but he's a good boy and doesn't go looking for trouble. He prefers to stay away and enjoys his walks in quieter areas, so he's perfectly manageable. His handlers here at the centre adore him and if you give him a chance, you will too!