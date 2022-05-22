There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1. Dougie
Dougie and his handler Sophie are seen doing some basic training here. He’s a stunning 2yr old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross who is looking for dedicated adopters to continue the training he’s doing so well with at the rehoming centre. He’s not for the faint hearted so some previous experience of strong and bouncy dogs will be needed. He’s come on leaps and bounds recently and we can see that in the right hands he will thrive.
2. Finn
Finn is a super sweet and smart 10yr old Collie who is on the lookout for a loving new home. He's a sensitive boy who can be worried by noise or hustle and bustle, so needs very patient and understanding adopters who will take their time settling him in. If you give him the space he needs initially, once he's more confident he will reward you by showing his true character, which is a very loyal and loving dog with a good brain and a real love of training. He really enjoys playing with toys (typical Collie!) and is very interactive with people he already knows. Sadly, he's worried by other dogs but he's a good boy and doesn't go looking for trouble. He prefers to stay away and enjoys his walks in quieter areas, so he's perfectly manageable. His handlers here at the centre adore him and if you give him a chance, you will too!
3. Louise
Louise just popped up to say hello! She’s a 10m old Crossbreed who was originally found as a stray. When she arrived, she had clearly never received any basic training, but the team have worked wonders with her and she’s now proving what a smart girl she can be. She’s very playful and affectionate once she knows you and would love to find a new home with adult adopters who will help her continue to grow.
4. Bronson
We caught Bronson doing a little agility training in the sunshine with his handler. He’s a very handsome 18m old Bulldog who is full of energy. He needs his new family to keep him focussed by doing plenty of fun training with him. He’s picking things up really well at the centre and the team are keen to see him continue to grow. He can’t share his home with other pets or children, but in an enthusiastic, active adult household he will soon blossom.