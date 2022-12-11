There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or call Dogs Trust on 0303 003 0000.
1. Monty the Toy Poodle cross loves having a snooze in his kennel
We caught little Monty having a cheeky snooze in his kennel!
He’s a super cute three yr old Toy Poodle Cross who is quite a shy character. He needs very patient adopters who will take their time getting to know him and live in a calm and predictable environment. Once he’s comfortable and formed a relationship, he is a real sweet lad to have around.
2. Handsome Taz enjoyed his walk
We met this lovely, gentle 10yr old Staffy whilst he was enjoying a little walk with one of the rehoming centres Volunteers.
Taz has been waiting to find his forever home for a few weeks now and we think it might be his age that’s putting people off, but don’t be fooled. This amazing Staffy has so much love to give he’ll be a wonderful companion. He loves human attention and since he likes a peaceful life, he doesn’t require lots of exercise. We’ve totally fallen for him!
3. Beautiful Cleo is looking for her forever home now
Cleo is nearly five years old and she’s a Terrier Cross. She is a very busy girl with bundles of energy. Although she can be a little shy at first, she soon comes round and when she does you have a best friend for life! She loves toys, and thoroughly enjoys playing with a tennis ball.
She needs energetic adopters who will be able to keep up with her and enjoy all the fun training that she loves so much.
4. Alife loves to play fetch
We joined Alfie, a two yr old Collie, for a game of fetch in the rehoming centre's enclosed field.
He’s a real livewire who loves to train and loves to fetch tennis balls! Basically, he’s loads of fun and he’s looking for a home with adopters who understand his breed traits and will enjoy keeping his brain and body busy.
