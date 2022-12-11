3. Beautiful Cleo is looking for her forever home now

Cleo is nearly five years old and she’s a Terrier Cross. She is a very busy girl with bundles of energy. Although she can be a little shy at first, she soon comes round and when she does you have a best friend for life! She loves toys, and thoroughly enjoys playing with a tennis ball. She needs energetic adopters who will be able to keep up with her and enjoy all the fun training that she loves so much.

Photo: Dogs Trust