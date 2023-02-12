Meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who have their paws crossed for finding their forever homes this week at Dogs Trust Leeds.
1. Toffee
Toffee is a stunning seven year old Beagle Crossbreed. He's looking for patient adopters who'll give him plenty of time to settle into his new home and be around all the time to make this much easier. Toffee is a classic Hound through and through! He loves people and enjoys nothing more than getting out and about sniffing out exciting trails. Like all dogs of his type, he has a voice and likes to use it, but a true Hound lover will find this nothing but adorable! He enjoys learning new things, so once he's built a good relationship you'll find him to be a fun and interactive lad.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Shadow
Shadow, a one year old Lurcher, is a really affectionate girl and loves nothing more than snuggling on the sofa. She enjoys playing with toys and loves chasing a tennis ball. She doesn't want to share her home with other dogs but she enjoys greeting them out and about and would happily have walking buddies. Shadow is currently in a foster home where she is having all the fun that she deserves.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Lenny
Lenny is an adorable one year old Great Dane and a real gentle giant. He can be quite a shy boy in new environments so he would prefer to walk in quieter areas. He loves his food, and he is really clever so he will be fun to train. He likes playing with soft toys and he enjoys snuggling on the sofa. Lenny is housetrained. He is looking for a home where his new adopters will be around all the time initially to help him adjust to his new environment and who are confident around bigger breeds of dog.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Niko
Niko is a bubbly little five year old Pug Jack Russell Cross. He is a little shy when you first meet him so his adopters will need to give him space to come round, but with a few treats in your pocket he'll soon be your best friend. Niko is a fun little guy who will enjoy lots of attention once he's bonded with you. He'll be a great match for an active family, with older kids, who enjoy getting out and about for fun adventures together.
Photo: Dogs Trust