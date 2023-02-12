3 . Lenny

Lenny is an adorable one year old Great Dane and a real gentle giant. He can be quite a shy boy in new environments so he would prefer to walk in quieter areas. He loves his food, and he is really clever so he will be fun to train. He likes playing with soft toys and he enjoys snuggling on the sofa. Lenny is housetrained. He is looking for a home where his new adopters will be around all the time initially to help him adjust to his new environment and who are confident around bigger breeds of dog.

Photo: Dogs Trust