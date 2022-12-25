There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or call Dogs Trust on 0303 003 0000.
1. Jake the handsome Lurcher posed for a lovely Christmas portrait
We are in LOVE with Jake’s special Christmas portrait!
He’s an eight-year-old Lurcher who needs very special adopters who will come and get to know him slowly due to his shyness around new people. We’ve seen how playful and affectionate he is once he has bonded so believe us when we say he’s well worth the time and effort!
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Todd the Crossbreed has the happiest face we've seen
Todd came to pose for a photo in front of the Christmas tree and what a smile!
He’s a stunning six-year-old Dutch Herder Crossbreed who just loves life! Playtime, walkies, snuggles, he’s there for it all! He’ll need dedicated adopters who will work with the centre’s training team to slowly transition him into a new home, but with a little time and patience he’ll make a wonderful best buddy!
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Bear the Labradoodle has been adopted
Bear is one of the lucky dogs to be adopted this week. Although the centre pauses many adoptions over the Christmas celebration days due to the additional house visitors or parties, lucky Bear has been able to leave in time to spend Christmas with his new family.
We’re so happy for him and wish him all the love in the world.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Harold the lovely Lurcher is on the lookout for his forever home
How handsome is Harold? He’s a four-year-old Lurcher who has been waiting to find his forever home for a few months now. He’s a wonderful dog to be around. Full of fun, loves to play and he enjoys learning new things too, so he really is the full package!
Let’s hope his new home is just around the corner.
Photo: Dogs Trust