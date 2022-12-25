1. Jake the handsome Lurcher posed for a lovely Christmas portrait

We are in LOVE with Jake’s special Christmas portrait! He’s an eight-year-old Lurcher who needs very special adopters who will come and get to know him slowly due to his shyness around new people. We’ve seen how playful and affectionate he is once he has bonded so believe us when we say he’s well worth the time and effort!

Photo: Dogs Trust