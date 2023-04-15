The larger than life Great Dane is two years old and weighs 65kg – the equivalent of a washing machine - and measures over four foot long from nose to tail. He has had a lot of change in his life so far, having had several homes already, so the team are keen to find him a home with a family who have plenty of room on their sofa.

Emma Wakefield, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “We don’t get many dogs in of Lenny’s size, but he’s a gentle giant and looking for a big-hearted owner to match. He’s been with us since February and received very little interest so we think it’s his size that’s putting people off.

“Lenny has had quite a bit of upheaval in his young life so he can be quite a shy boy in new environments. But he loves his walkies in quieter areas and is such a clever boy so is super fun to do training with.

“Lenny is a very playful lad and likes bouncing around with soft toys which is a joy to watch. He adores being around people and forms a strong bond with his favourite humans, so a family who are happy to receive snuggles from him would be ideal! He would be the perfect pet if you’re looking for a big, friendly BFF who'll always be by your side - you can hardly miss him!”

Lenny is looking for a home with plenty of space and access to a garden. Although Lenny will eventually be able to have dog walking friends, he would need to be the only dog in his new home as this will help him settle quicker. He has shown previously that he prefers a calm environment without children, so he needs a loving adult-only home with owners who will be able to build up the time he is left alone gradually.

