We go behind the scenes at the Leeds rehoming centre and meet some of the rescue dogs looking for their forever homes this week.
There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception. Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Florence is looking for a very special home
Florence is a five-month-old Lurcher and a real sweetheart, but her anxieties and low confidence tend to leave her very worried around new people, places, or unfamiliar sounds. Her handlers have been doing some great work with her and she has come on leaps and bounds already, but her new family must be prepared to put in some hard work initially to help settle her in properly. The team believes that living with another dog who is calm and well trained would really help her find her feet. Once she has bonded with you she has a very playful side and loves playing with her toys. She is also very affectionate and loves to snuggle with her friends. She just needs you to give her the time and space initially to come out of her shell.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Beautiful Bonnie is looking for her forever home now
Bonnie is four-years-old and is such a beautiful lady. She needs an adult only home where she will be the only pet as she likes a quiet and peaceful life. Bonnie is a real sweetheart once she knows you, although very shy to begin with. With a gentle approach and by giving her time to bond you will soon have a very loyal and loving companion in her. Once she's fully settled you will find her to be very playful and enjoy her walkies. Her ideal home would be calm and peaceful without too many visitors due to her shyness around unknown people.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Handsome Benji would love to find his forever home soon
Benji is a real whirlwind of fun! He’s a one-year-old Crossbreed who loves to play with tennis balls and enjoys nothing more than getting out exploring on long walks. He's a friendly lad and will happily say hello to new friends out and about, but he much prefers adults rather than children who might fuss him a little too much. He is quite a foodie so ongoing training with him should be easy and lots of fun.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Cheeka could't wait to show off her new bandana
We spotted lovely Cheeka showing off her new bandana! She’s a fun and energetic nine-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves being around her human friends. She’s not looking to share her home with any other pets or children, but in an active adult home she will definitely flourish, and she’s guaranteed to make you smile every day!
Photo: Dogs Trust