1. Florence is looking for a very special home

Florence is a five-month-old Lurcher and a real sweetheart, but her anxieties and low confidence tend to leave her very worried around new people, places, or unfamiliar sounds. Her handlers have been doing some great work with her and she has come on leaps and bounds already, but her new family must be prepared to put in some hard work initially to help settle her in properly. The team believes that living with another dog who is calm and well trained would really help her find her feet. Once she has bonded with you she has a very playful side and loves playing with her toys. She is also very affectionate and loves to snuggle with her friends. She just needs you to give her the time and space initially to come out of her shell.

Photo: Dogs Trust