3. Max the deaf Dalmation was seen practicing his sign language training

We met handsome Max, who was practising his basic training whilst out on a walk. He’s a six-year-old Dalmatian who was born deaf so is looking for a very specific home. Being deaf doesn’t hold him back one bit. He knows lots of sign language and the training team will be happy to pass on these skills to his new family. He is a lovely friendly boy with the people he knows but can get quite overwhelmed by strangers so needs a quiet adult only home with few visitors.

Photo: Dogs Trust