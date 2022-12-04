There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Trigger's favourite handlers all came out to wish him well
GREAT News Alert! At long last, Trigger is leaving the building! Back in April this bundle of Staffy cheekiness arrived after his owner sadly passed away. He found the ordeal very difficult, and the Training and Behaviour team had to work very hard to help get him back on track, but the hard work was well worth it. This week he's left for his new home and his favourite handlers all came out to wish him well.
Good Luck Trigger!
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Sebastian the Bulldog is hoping to find himself a new home soon
How gorgeous is that face? Sebastian is a five-year-old bulldog who is just adorable and always happy to see new people. He can jump up and be a little boisterous so isn't suitable for families with young children but 12 and over should be fine for him. Sebastian has lots of energy so an enclosed garden is a must. He will need active owners who will continue the fantastic training he’s been doing at the centre.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Max the deaf Dalmation was seen practicing his sign language training
We met handsome Max, who was practising his basic training whilst out on a walk. He’s a six-year-old Dalmatian who was born deaf so is looking for a very specific home. Being deaf doesn’t hold him back one bit. He knows lots of sign language and the training team will be happy to pass on these skills to his new family. He is a lovely friendly boy with the people he knows but can get quite overwhelmed by strangers so needs a quiet adult only home with few visitors.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Archie the Collie couldn't resist coming to say hello
We bumped into adorable Archie whilst he was out enjoying his morning walkies. He is seven years old and he's a very intelligent Border Collie who loves to learn. If you are a true Collie lover, then you'll understand his breed traits and know how to bring out the best in him. In an active home with adopters who will continue the training he loves so much, he will really thrive.
Photo: Dogs Trust