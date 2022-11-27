There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or call Dogs Trust on 0303 003 0000.
1. Ella the beautiful Saluki is ready to find a very secial new home
Poor Ella arrived in a very sorry state after being hit by a car. Her ordeal has left her very wary of people and she takes time to put her trust into strangers. Ella has befriended some of the staff that look after her regularly and they have seen a totally different side to her. She is giddy, friendly and her confidence has really started to grow. Ella will need an enclosed escape proof garden as walks may be off the cards initially. She is worried about other dogs and will need to be the only pet in a quiet home with older children maybe 14 and over.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Harold the Lurcher has been learning some new agility skills
Harold really enjoyed showing off some of his newly learned agility tricks!
He’s a super fun 4 year old Lurcher and he loves being around his favourite people. He needs a little time and space to build his confidence initially, but once he’s comfortable he will be your best friend forever. He isn’t looking to share with any other pets but will be fine with kids 16 and over.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Rocket the Shar Pei Cross enjoyed a nice run off-lead
Rocket, a 5 year old Shar Pei cross Viszla, managed to dodge the rain showers to enjoy a good off-lead run in the rehoming centre’s enclosed field.
He’s a very smart dog who although is hy intitally, once he’s gotten to know you is full of fun and affection.
He’ll need dedicated adopters who’ll put in some time and effort to slowly settle hom into a new home.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Handsome Lurcher Jack has been adopted and left the rehoming centre
Jack, a 7 year old Lurcher, was recently handed over to the rehoming centre after his owners sadly became unable to look after him anymore. The handsome lad quickly caught the eye of his new adopters and this week he left to start his new life in his forever home.
Good luck Jack!
Photo: Dogs Trust