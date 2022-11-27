1. Ella the beautiful Saluki is ready to find a very secial new home

Poor Ella arrived in a very sorry state after being hit by a car. Her ordeal has left her very wary of people and she takes time to put her trust into strangers. Ella has befriended some of the staff that look after her regularly and they have seen a totally different side to her. She is giddy, friendly and her confidence has really started to grow. Ella will need an enclosed escape proof garden as walks may be off the cards initially. She is worried about other dogs and will need to be the only pet in a quiet home with older children maybe 14 and over.

Photo: Dogs Trust