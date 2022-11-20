There is always lots going on at Dogs Trust Leeds and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Best friends Ella and Nelly are looking for a new home together
Nelly and her best friend Ella have a close bond and would like to find a home together. They are around 5-6 years old and a little reserved to start with but after a hands-off approach and a few tasty treats they will be your best friends forever. Nelly and Ella will need an enclosed garden for house training and a safe place to get to know their new owners. They are active dogs and once settled in will love long walks with their new family.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Dora has been adopted and left the rehoming centre to start her new life
One of the lucky dogs to leave the centre this week was lovely Dora. She’s a six-month-old Labrador who was recently handed over through no fault of her own, but due to changes in her owner's circumstances.
Thankfully she was quickly spotted on the website and is already settling in well to her new home.
Good luck Dora!
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Jet the stunning Lurcher is looking for a comfy sofa to snuggle on
Jet may not be the size of your average lap dog but she seems to have missed that memo! She loves being pampered with neck scratches and back rubs until she falls asleep. Direct access to her own garden with a 6ft fence is a must as she does have her playful moments where she will zoom around as fast as she can, but as quickly as it started she is ready for a nap again. Jet is a clever girl and has most basic training covered - she is housetrained, but doesn't like
being left so will need owners around all the time at least initially.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Reggie the Lurcher was keen to show off his training moves
Reggie enjoyed a foggy walk where he also showed off some of his training moves.
He’s a stunning one-year-old Lurcher who is looking for his forever home with an active family who enjoy doing a little dog training. There’ll never be a dull moment with this fun and smart boy in your life!
Photo: Dogs Trust