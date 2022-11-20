3. Jet the stunning Lurcher is looking for a comfy sofa to snuggle on

Jet may not be the size of your average lap dog but she seems to have missed that memo! She loves being pampered with neck scratches and back rubs until she falls asleep. Direct access to her own garden with a 6ft fence is a must as she does have her playful moments where she will zoom around as fast as she can, but as quickly as it started she is ready for a nap again. Jet is a clever girl and has most basic training covered - she is housetrained, but doesn't like being left so will need owners around all the time at least initially.

Photo: Dogs Trust