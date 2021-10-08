1. Dottie
Dottie is a gorgeous, vibrant boxer that is coming up to six years old. Dottie is dog social, but she is very worried about unfamiliar people and she needs to follow an introduction plan in order to get to know the new people in her life. Dottie has been rehomed and returned due to her behaviour around people she doesn't know, so because of this, we're looking for experienced dog owners who are looking for a bit of a project! Dottie has been working really hard with the training team and now she is ready to meet her new family and step out into the world. Dottie loves meeting dogs out and about, but she will need to be the only dog in the home. Dottie has got several health problems which she is on medication for, including hypothyroidism. New owners must be aware of ongoing vet bills and the Dog's Trust centre vet will discuss her health issues with you. Dottie loves to play and absolutely adores cuddles and affection from her favourite people. She is looking for an adult only home.
2. Jake
Jake is a very handsome six year old Lurcher. He is one of life's worriers though. He can be shy when he first meets you, but he's easily won over if you've got a few treats in your pocket! Once he knows you he is the softest lad you could meet. He just loves cuddling up with you and is so affectionate. He likes his walks and he also loves lounging on a sofa, a good walk somewhere quiet will keep him happy. He's manageable around other dogs but he doesn't like them in his personal space however he is happy to wear a muzzle out and about. Jake doesn't like being left on his own so he'll need his owners around all the time initially. He'll need to be the only pet in an adult only home where there will be no visiting children at all. He'll also need a good sized secure garden. Most importantly though, he needs owners who will share their sofa with him and who enjoy LOTS of cuddles! Jake will need multiple visits to get to know him before he is ready to fly the nest.
3. Kengo
You've got a friend in Kengo! This adoring pup loves making friends, human and dog alike, and loves going on long walks with his owner. As long as Kengo has a nice, comfy sofa to snooze on and owners who can keep up with his walking he will be a happy boy. Kengo hasn't had much experience around children but is suited to teenagers.
4. Winter
The picture of Akita perfection, Winter is a gorgeous fluffy pup who loves to snuggle up when he gets to know you. You can easily win his heart with a pocket full of snacks, so make sure to bring those with you on your visit! At 7 years old he isn't too demanding with his exercise, and prefers to potter around the garden and explore for himself. Winter does get a little bit anxious when left alone so he'd prefer to be around people most of the time, and he would need to be the only dog in his home.