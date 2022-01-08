1. Alfie
Alfie is a 3-year-old Poodle cross Jack Russell and as these breeds would suggest, he's a sassy little fella! He likes being around his human friends but isn't one for too much hands on fussing. He will need a strictly hands-off approach initially and once he knows you, he'll let you know when he wants some attention. He's very manageable around other dogs but they do worry him. He prefers to be walked in quieter areas and he travels fine in a car so won't mind being taken to more peaceful walking places. He doesn't like to share so he'll need to be the only pet in his home and some care will need to be taken around his toys, which he LOVES! Our training and behaviour team will help and advise you along the way on how to get the best from him.
2. Smiler
At 12 years young, Smiler prefers the quieter things in life and is looking for a relaxing home in which she can retire with someone around most of the time to keep her company. She is a very affectionate girl who loves a sofa snuggle and is content with short walks close to home.
3. Ronan
Ronan is a 2yr old German Shepherd Cross Husky. Whilst he is a very handsome lad, sadly he has spent most of his short life in lockdown and away from social situations. This has left him quite worried and unsure of how to behave when meeting new people and dogs. Our training and behaviour team have worked hard to build a good routine which helps Ronan to understand what's happening and not to be afraid. He's made brilliant progress and we're really happy that he's now ready to take the next step and find his forever home. We have found that once he has built a good bond with you, he is lots of fun. He enjoys playing with toys, loves his training and is incredibly affectionate with his best friends. He has had a couple of walking buddies at the centre, but his insecurities mean he cannot share his home with any other pets.
4. Bertie
One look at Bertie's squishy face and you'll be smitten! He's 2 years old and full of character. Sadly, he led a very sheltered life due to the pandemic lockdown and when he arrived with us, he was already worried by unfamiliar people and places. He needs to expand his world very slowly and with a lot of care and patience. Other dogs are another worry for him and so he must be walked in quieter areas. If you take the time to slowly get to know him you will soon see that underneath he is wonderful boy who will always make you smile. He loves to play with his toys and is very affectionate with his friends. Smart? Oh yes! He loves to learn new things and is very motivated to show off if there are some treats coming his way. So if you are a true Bully lover, quirks and all, you will see that all the time and effort to get into Bertie's gang will be well worth it.