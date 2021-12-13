1. Finn
Finn is a stunning 2-year-old old German Shepherd who, in the right hands, is an absolute pleasure to be around. Sadly, he's had an unsettled time in his younger life, and this has left him lacking confidence. His anxieties tend to show themselves in his behaviour and when he's worried, he can get a little giddy. Our training and behaviour team have been working hard with Finn to help him learn more self-control and he's come a long way with this. It will take him a long time get used to a new life as he really struggles to settle, but in time, when he understands his routine, he is a very friendly, fun and affectionate dog who loves to be around his favourite people. He is very intelligent and loves to train. He is also fine around other dogs but can sometimes forget his manners! Although he can't share his home with Cats or smaller pets, there is potential for him to share his home with another similar dog who will cope with Finn's relentless play style!
2. Bertie
One look at Bertie's squishy face and you'll be smitten! He's 2 years old and full of character. Sadly, he led a very sheltered life due to the pandemic lockdown and when he arrived with us, he was already very worried by unfamiliar people and places. He needs to expand his world very slowly and with a lot of care and patience. Other dogs are another worry for him and so he must be walked in quieter areas. If you take the time to slowly get to know him you will soon see that underneath he is wonderful boy who will always make you smile. He loves to play with his toys and is very affectionate with his friends. Smart? Oh yes! He loves to learn new things and is very motivated to show off if there are some treats coming his way. So if you are a true Bully lover, quirks and all, you will see that all the time and effort to get into Bertie's gang will be well worth it.
3. Taz
Taz is the absolute poster boy for all things Terrier! He's got loads of fun personality and loves the outdoors, but he's not one for too much hands on fussing. Once he really knows you, he does show an affectionate side, but he likes to be in control of any physical contact, so when he shows you he wants to have some alone time, just let him chill. At 10 years old he still has lots of life and energy in him. He loves walkies, is very happy doing training tasks and is always happy if there's a stuffed toy for him to destroy (like any good Terrier!) He has a history of being housetrained but will likely need a refresher as he settles into his new life.
4. Stanley
Stanley is an intelligent, interactive, and frankly stunningly beautiful chap. He is a big lad with a solid build, and he can be strong on lead at times - especially if there is a critter or two to chase! Stanley has been with us for some time and he has previously been rehomed and returned to us due to his behaviour. Because of this, he is looking for an owner with dog experience, time on their hands, an interest in training and behaviour, and who has a Stanley-sized-space on their sofa! He is worried by new faces so introductions need to be gradual and walking areas carefully chosen. His new owners would need to commit to doing multiple meets to get to know Stanley before he could go home.