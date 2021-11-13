1. Delilah
Delilah is an incredibly special lady that has won the hearts of all who have been lucky enough to spend time with her. Delilah has had quite a traumatic time; she came to Dogs Trust as a stray with a broken leg which had to be amputated. During her recovery, she fell on the site that was healing which was very painful, and then she became very scared about the outside world. Her confidence has grown again in the months since, exponentially since she has been living in a foster home. She is now ready to find her forever home and she's really hoping to be putting her paws up in front on the fire in time for Christmas.
2. Walter
Walter has a real zest for life and is polite if not a little exuberant around new people. He loves to run and burn off some energy so a good sized enclosed garden is a must. Walter may live with the right dog in the home subject to a couple of meets at the centre. They must be able to tolerate his exuberant manner and join in the play. He was left for short periods in his previous home and once settled in should be fine again for a few hours. Walter can be strong to walk so is not for the faint hearted however in the right home he will make a great addition to the family.
3. Belle
Beautiful little Belle loves a cuddle and shows no signs of slowing down her giddiness at 8 years young. She can be a bit of an escape artist so will need a home with a secure garden and she can jump pretty high for a small dog! Belle should be ok to live with sensible children over the age of 10 years and could potentially live with a playful doggy friend. She may need a little help with her housetraining when settling in somewhere new and an owner that doesn't mind sharing their furniture is a must.
4. Joey
This bouncy little lad is a one year old lurcher looking for a family as excitable as he is! When he arrived at Dogs Trust he had little self control and was a bit of a wrecking ball- but after months of training Joey has learnt how to show his affection and bubbliness with a bit more constraint! He needs a big garden to run around in and would need to be the only pet in the home due to his hunting nature.