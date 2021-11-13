1. Delilah

Delilah is an incredibly special lady that has won the hearts of all who have been lucky enough to spend time with her. Delilah has had quite a traumatic time; she came to Dogs Trust as a stray with a broken leg which had to be amputated. During her recovery, she fell on the site that was healing which was very painful, and then she became very scared about the outside world. Her confidence has grown again in the months since, exponentially since she has been living in a foster home. She is now ready to find her forever home and she's really hoping to be putting her paws up in front on the fire in time for Christmas.