1. Stuart
Stuart is a happy go lucky lad looking for a stable home and owners to teach him the basics of doggy life. He's only two years old and still requires some training so his owners must be willing to help him out here! Stuart loves to play in the garden so would like quite a big garden due to his size, and one with secure fences to stop his curiosity getting the better of him!
2. Missi
At four years old Missi is the perfect affectionate companion to live out your life with. Housetrained and full of beans, this pooch is ideal for an owner looking for a puppy partner to cuddle up on the couch with at the end of a long day. Missi is a bit nervous so needs a hands-off approach at first, especially around men, but when she warms to you you'll be buds for life! Currently Missi can't be left alone due to her anxieties and would need to sleep close to her owner for now.
3. Albert
Look at this big handsome smile! Albert is only 14 months old and loves to give big cuddles and licks to show you how much he loves you. This affection may come as a surprise to those who've seen Alfie grow up- he has been without a home since he was 10 days old and has struggled to settle. Somehow he hasn't let it phase him and is one of the most joyful giants you will meet. He has a few health conditions so needs owners willing to take extra special care with him.
4.
Dogs Trust Leeds are searching for a home for these dogs, can you help? Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds