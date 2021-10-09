3. Albert

Look at this big handsome smile! Albert is only 14 months old and loves to give big cuddles and licks to show you how much he loves you. This affection may come as a surprise to those who've seen Alfie grow up- he has been without a home since he was 10 days old and has struggled to settle. Somehow he hasn't let it phase him and is one of the most joyful giants you will meet. He has a few health conditions so needs owners willing to take extra special care with him.