2. Wilbur

Wilbur is a wonderful boy with loads of potential. He is two years old and still has a lot to learn, but he's getting there. Unfortunately, he is a real worrier and doesn't like sudden noises or busy environments. He has a tendency to chase traffic and other small animals so he'll need to live in quite a rural area where he has immediate access to peaceful walks directly from his home. He prefers his own company and is not one for much fuss. He really enjoys playing with his toys and he's slowly learning how to include people in his games. Tug seems to be his current favourite! Wilbur needs a home with understanding, patient owners who are willing to continue his training. He needs an adult only environment with people who will give him the space he needs and love him just as he is. He will initially need you around all the time to settle him in. He is not keen on other dogs and has a strong natural chase instinct so cannot share his home with any other pets. He'll need a secure garden with 6ft fence.