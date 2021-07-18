There are currently 13 pooches at Dogs Trust Leeds - could you welcome one of them into your life? All photos: Dogs Trust Leeds.
1. Biggie
Biggie is seven years old and has been through a rough time. He was found in a very bad state, underweight and suffering with a painful skin condition. He's bounced back brilliantly but following his skin problems he doesn't like to much handling, especially around his ears and neck. So instead of snuggling on your knee he will show his love for you in other ways like playtime. He likes chasing a ball and really enjoys his walks. He loves his food too. He's friendly with everyone he meets, as long as they give him space to feel comfortable. He is fine around other dogs out and about but really isn't interested in them at all. This means he doesn't want to share his home with any other pets but can have walking buddies eventually. Biggie will need patient owners who will let him slowly settle into his new life and understand his feelings about not being handled too much. Young children will not be suitable but over 16s will be fine.
2. Wilbur
Wilbur is a wonderful boy with loads of potential. He is two years old and still has a lot to learn, but he's getting there. Unfortunately, he is a real worrier and doesn't like sudden noises or busy environments. He has a tendency to chase traffic and other small animals so he'll need to live in quite a rural area where he has immediate access to peaceful walks directly from his home. He prefers his own company and is not one for much fuss. He really enjoys playing with his toys and he's slowly learning how to include people in his games. Tug seems to be his current favourite! Wilbur needs a home with understanding, patient owners who are willing to continue his training. He needs an adult only environment with people who will give him the space he needs and love him just as he is. He will initially need you around all the time to settle him in. He is not keen on other dogs and has a strong natural chase instinct so cannot share his home with any other pets. He'll need a secure garden with 6ft fence.
3. Dottie
Dottie is a gorgeous, vibrant boxer that is coming up to six years old. Dottie is dog social, but she is very worried about unfamiliar people and she needs to follow an introduction plan in order to get to know the new people in her life. Dottie has been rehomed and returned due to her behaviour around people she doesn't know, so because of this, we're looking for experienced dog owners who are looking for a bit of a project! Dottie has been working really hard with the training team and now she is ready to meet her new family and step out into the world. Dottie loves meeting dogs out and about, but she will need to be the only dog in the home. Dottie has got several health problems which she is on medication for, including hypothyroidism. New owners must be aware of ongoing vet bills and the Dog's Trust centre vet will discuss her health issues with you. Dottie loves to play and absolutely adores cuddles and affection from her favourite people. She is looking for an adult only home.
4. Phoebe
Seven-year-old Phoebe takes a good while to bond with new people so any potential adopters must be patient and willing to put in the time and effort. She really isn't one for being overly handled or fussed, but once she has a strong relationship, she will tolerate it. She is sociable with other dogs and enjoys on-lead walks with her friends, but she does not enjoy sharing the limelight so must be the only pet in her home. To her, toys are absolutely everything and she will guard them. She needs quite a specific environment to call home. It must be adult only with no visiting children. Very few visitors in general and none during her settling in period, which may take some time. She must not have access to the front door and needs her own area for feeding and stashing her favourite toys. You must already have experience of the classic breed traits of Chihuahua and Jack Russell as this knowledge will really help you to understand her.