Anyone interested in adopting any of the dogs listed below should visit the Dogs Trust Leeds website to find out more about how to apply.
All pictures featured are courtesy of Dogs Trust Leeds.
1. Lulu and Fawn
Lulu (black) and Pippa (fawn) are an adorable pair of seven-year-old pugs. They are the best of friends and like to snuggle up together in the same bed so hope to find owners who will be happy to take them both. They would prefer not to share their home with existing dogs, but have shared with a cat before and should be fine with children over 14.
2. Demi
A sweet French Bulldog, Demi is now five years old and likes her home comforts. She is looking for understanding owners who have experience of owning a dog and a secure private garden.
3. Cooper
Cooper may be the size of a pony but he is a real gentle giant and is lovely to walk. At only 14 months, this Old English Mastiff can be a little apprehensive around new people and places. Due to his immense size, he cannot be homed with young children and he will need some training.
4. May
Border Collie May is one of life's worriers and after much deliberation, she has decided that city life is not for her. She's set her sights on a retirement home in the countryside and hopes to find a family without children living at home who can help her to achieve that dream.