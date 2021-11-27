1. Benji
Benji is a loving and loyal dog that is fun to spend time with. He does have a sensitive side and is shy and lacking in confidence around unfamiliar people. Benji will need multiple visits to get to know him and as he starts to relax in your company you will see his true colours shine through. He loves to play and has lots of energy for long country walks and a game of fetch.
2. Bruno
Bruno is an absolutely stunning brown and white american bulldog who is friendly with everyone he meets. He's very active and he's looking for owners who can keep up with him and his antics. Although big in stature, Bruno is a sensitive chap and there are several things in life that worry him. Sudden noises and being left on his own are two such things, so he is looking for a home in a quiet environment with owners who will let him settle in his own time, and gradually build his confidence about being left on his own.
3. Lucy
Gorgeous Lucy is still a baby at only 6 months old and could potentially be a big dog once fully grown. She is very friendly with people but will jump up and also nibble hands and feet so isn't suitable for families with children (adult only). Lucy will need to attend our dog school classes to teach her the basics and also to allow her to socialise with other puppies. Lucy may live with the right dog in the home. It will need to be a playful but calmer dog as Lucy can be vocal and nippy when playing.
4. Coco
Little Coco has had an ongoing skin condition for a long time and whilst he has improved in our care he will need ongoing tablets and medicated baths for the rest of his life. This is something our vet will chat to adopters about and the costs involved. Coco has a sweet nature with his handlers and is great with the vet too. He is managable around dogs but will need to be given some space as he can be very vocal if dogs get too close to him.